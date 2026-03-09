The "rule of 777" to avoid routine in a relationship: what is it?

In many couples, routine eventually sets in over time. Between work, family life, and daily obligations, time alone together sometimes becomes less frequent. On social media, a simple idea is gaining traction: the "777 rule," a method supposedly designed to help partners maintain their connection.

A simple formula for finding each other

The "777" rule is based on an easy-to-remember principle: regularly schedule time for the couple according to a specific rhythm. The idea is to plan three types of dates for just the two of you.

First, a moment each week (7 days), such as a dinner, an outing or a shared activity. Then, a weekend getaway for two every 7 weeks, to take a step back from everyday life. Finally, a stay or holiday together every 7 months.

This phrase, which has gone viral on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, doesn't promise to transform a couple overnight. It mainly serves as a reminder: your relationship deserves time and attention.

Why these moments really matter

In long-term relationships, daily life can quickly take over. Professional, family, or household responsibilities often occupy a large part of mental space and schedules. Planning time together allows you to recreate a space reserved for the couple—a time when you can reconnect without distractions, screens, or obligations.

Experts explain that shared experiences—even simple ones—strengthen feelings of closeness. A phone-free dinner, a walk, a movie watched together, or a shared activity can be enough to nurture the connection. These moments don't need to be spectacular. The most important thing is simply to be together and pay attention to one another.

An idea inspired by the psychology of love stories

While the "rule of 777" may seem recent in its formulation, its principle rests on ideas well known to specialists in matters of the heart. Researchers have long explained that novelty and shared experiences contribute to maintaining satisfaction in a relationship. At the beginning of a relationship, partners often devote a great deal of time and energy to each other.

Over the years, the brain can gradually operate on "autopilot." Familiarity sets in, and attention to one another can diminish unintentionally. Regularly creating dedicated time for the couple can then help maintain curiosity, active listening, and a sense of connection.

Routine is not a problem in itself

However, it's important to remember one thing: routine in a relationship is neither shameful nor a failure. It can even be reassuring and comfortable for many people. Some couples thrive in a stable daily life, made up of small rituals and shared habits. This feeling of security can also be a form of intimacy.

There is no single model for a successful relationship. Every couple operates at their own pace, with their own needs and ways of expressing affection. The "777" rule doesn't aim to banish routine, but rather to remind us that we can sometimes add carefully chosen moments to nurture the bond.

A rule to adapt to your reality

While the "777" rule is appealing in its simplicity, experts advise against interpreting it rigidly. For some couples, organizing a dinner every week or a trip every seven months isn't always possible due to financial, professional, or family reasons. The idea is to adapt the principle to your own situation. An evening at home, a walk, a quiet conversation, or a spontaneous activity can all perfectly fulfill this goal.

Ultimately, this viral rule mainly serves as a reminder of one simple thing: couples need attention, shared moments, and little breaks to continue to grow.