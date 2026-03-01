A "leave for heartbreak": absurd idea or social progress?

A Zety study reveals that 33% of employees have already taken vacation days or sick leave to recover from a breakup, with a drop in productivity affecting 43% of them. This often-hidden phenomenon raises the question of official leave for a type of pain that is neurologically comparable to addiction.

Concrete impact on work performance

Decreased concentration, decreased motivation, and repeated lateness are disrupting teams, according to a survey of 1,020 employees. Men (36%) and Generation Z (47%) are the most affected, taking an average of three days to recover. In neuroscience, romantic rejection activates areas of the body associated with physical pain, explaining this temporary disorganization, which is costly for companies.

Why heartbreak disrupts the office

A breakup triggers a genuine broken heart syndrome, a mix of intense sadness, irritability, and chronic fatigue that pervades the mind at work. Daily proximity to colleagues amplifies this vulnerability, transforming each interaction into a painful reminder and making it difficult to separate personal and professional life.

Generational and gender disparities

Younger generations (Gen Z and millennials) miss work more often, perhaps due to less experience with job losses or expectations of greater flexibility. Baby boomers, at 11%, seem better equipped emotionally.

Towards flexibility rather than formal leave?

A third of employees want dedicated leave of 1 to 3 days, but overwhelmingly favor remote work (31%), flexible hours (31%), or fewer meetings (26%). These discreet adjustments avoid the stigma associated with an official absence, while restoring a sense of control essential for overcoming the emotional shock. Remote work limits exhausting social interactions, while extended deadlines or fewer follow-up meetings preserve mental energy without completely halting operations. This discreet approach restores control without stigmatizing.

Faced with these realities, companies would benefit from adopting a supportive and flexible approach rather than a stigmatizing formal leave policy. Heartbreak, a universal pain, could then be addressed as a genuine global HR issue.