"Floodlighting" is emerging as the new trend in romantic relationships.

What if you suddenly reveal far too much… barely having sat down with your date? Childhood wounds, exes, therapy, major fears: the conversation takes off and intimacy seems to have already been established. This phenomenon has a name: "floodlighting," or the art of drawing attention to yourself from the very first date.

When vulnerability becomes… a shield

The term "floodlighting" was popularized by American researcher and author Brené Brown , a specialist in vulnerability issues. In her work, she describes this behavior as a form of "armor": paradoxically, revealing a great deal of oneself can serve to avoid genuine vulnerability.

The image is quite apt: imagine a huge spotlight shining directly on the person you're talking to. Lots of light, lots of information… but ultimately, not necessarily any more visibility into what's really going on. Note: floodlighting is a term from popular psychology and is absolutely not a medical diagnosis or a psychological disorder.

Doing too much to better protect oneself?

This is the paradox of the phenomenon. At first glance, sharing one's most intimate experiences seems to be a sign of trust and authenticity. Yet, by revealing everything immediately, some people are unconsciously trying to maintain control.

Several motivations can come into play: to immediately check if the other person will accept us, to artificially create an impression of closeness, or to avoid the sometimes uncomfortable progression that accompanies building a relationship. Because a healthy relationship is generally built little by little. We get to know the other person, we share, we observe their reactions… and then we gradually decide what we want to confide in them.

When confidences backfire

Sharing something personal can obviously bring people closer, but when deeply intimate confidences start pouring in, the other person can quickly find themselves in a difficult position. Should they offer reassurance? Share their own hurts? Find the right reaction? This pressure can transform a lighthearted conversation into a real emotional ordeal. Some people may then feel not so much like they've been invited to get to know someone, but rather like they've been placed in the front row of a confessional. And frankly, for a first date, the atmosphere can quickly become awkward.

Be careful not to see "floodlighting" everywhere

A person who opens up quickly isn't automatically a floodlighter. A first date can be stressful, a breakup might be recent, and an awkward silence can lead to more talking than intended. The real difference lies in the ability to listen to the other person's signals. If your conversation partner seems uncomfortable, changes the subject, or tries to slow the conversation down, knowing how to adapt makes all the difference. In other words, authenticity doesn't preclude respecting each other's pace.

What is the right amount of intimacy?

Experts strongly recommend letting confidences develop gradually. Before sharing something very personal, you can simply ask yourself if the relationship is sufficiently established to receive this information. And if you're on the other side? You have every right to be supportive without becoming the confidant of someone you barely know. Setting boundaries doesn't mean lacking empathy; it's also about protecting your own emotional space.

The popularity of the term "floodlighting" ultimately reflects an era where authenticity and vulnerability have become genuine relational values. However, being sincere doesn't necessarily mean revealing your entire story in a single evening. True connection isn't measured by the number of secrets shared. It's built on trust, reciprocity, and above all… good timing.