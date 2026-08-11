These romantic clichés that cinema has taught us to believe

An airport, a race against time, a last-minute declaration: romantic comedies know the formula by heart. After watching them so many times, these iconic scenes can start to seem like truths about love. However, what happens when these classic scenarios intrude on our understanding of relationships?

What if love was predetermined?

In 2008, researchers at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh , led by psychologist Bjarne Holmes, investigated the influence of romantic comedies. For a year, they studied the 40 most popular films of this genre between 1995 and 2005 to identify their main themes. Approximately one hundred participants then watched either a romantic comedy or a film from another genre.

The results suggested that viewers exposed to romance were more likely to subscribe to certain beliefs, particularly that of predestined love. This raises the question of whether Hollywood might have planted a few romantic ideas in our heads along the way.

The myth of the soulmate

This is probably one of the most enticing scenarios: somewhere, someone is perfect for you. They understand you naturally, know how you feel, and even anticipate your expectations without you having to say a word. The problem? In real life, even a fulfilling relationship usually requires some communication.

Expecting the other person to read your mind can turn a simple misunderstanding into a major disappointment. A strong relationship is anything but romantic because it involves discussions, adjustments, and clearly stated requests. On the contrary, knowing how to communicate can be one of the most valuable ingredients for a lasting connection.

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When "no" becomes "insist again"

Another classic trope is the character who refuses to give up. They show up at their beloved's door, make declarations of love repeatedly, try one last time… and finally get a "yes" that rewards their persistence. On screen, this scene is often presented as the ultimate proof of true love.

In reality, a refusal should be taken as such. Persisting in the face of disinterest isn't necessarily a sign of passion; it can also become a form of pressure. Cinema sometimes transforms a boundary into a narrative obstacle. In a healthy relationship, a boundary is more accurately described as information to be respected.

The big gesture that changes everything

The public declaration, the surprise trip, the giant banner, or the mad dash to the beloved: romantic comedies love grand gestures. They're spectacular, emotional, and perfectly suited to the big screen. But love isn't built solely on moments that deserve a soundtrack. It's also expressed through small acts of kindness, conversations, daily support, and that ability to be there when no one is looking. After all, it's difficult to condense six months of closeness into a two-minute scene.

Love at first sight in a few seconds

Another essential element: two glances, a spark, and the story begins. Cinema loves to create an immediately recognizable connection. In life, attraction can certainly be instantaneous. However, it isn't always synonymous with compatibility. Some relationships take their time and gradually become rich, intimate, and profound. The plot may be less dramatic, but no less romantic.

Jealousy, chance, and perfect timing

Films also often portray jealousy as proof of affection, reunions as an intervention of fate, or bad timing as the sole obstacle between two people. These elements work wonders for creating plot twists. Yet, a well-balanced story doesn't necessarily rely on suspense. Trust can be far more compelling than surveillance, and a shared vision more solid than a series of miraculous coincidences.

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Should we stop making romantic comedies?

Not necessarily. These films offer dreams, humor, and sometimes a good dose of optimism. And the Scottish study itself deserves to be interpreted with caution: other researchers have challenged the idea that romantic comedies alone are enough to create unrealistic expectations, pointing out in particular that viewers generally know how to distinguish between fiction and reality.

Ultimately, perhaps the most important thing is simply to enjoy the show without treating the script like a set of instructions. A race at the airport might be charming on screen. In real life, sending a message and respecting the response can sometimes be even more romantic.