These phrases that sound like compliments may be hiding something else.

These are the kinds of phrases we respond to with a "thank you," phrases that spontaneously flatter our ego. Yet, while they may sound complimentary coming from our partner, they aren't always genuinely well-intentioned. They belong to the vocabulary of narcissistic abusers and other manipulators, who wield them as psychological weapons. These insincere compliments should elicit suspicion rather than embarrassed smiles.

“You are the only person who truly understands me.”

When our partner whispers this phrase to us during late-night confidences or between bites of pizza devoured on the docks, our heart flutters and butterflies flutter in our stomach. We suddenly feel like we have a gift for listening and possess a superior capacity for empathy. Certainly, this phrase is a balm for our self-esteem, but it can also take the form of control. It's a bit like "us against the universe." Behind what seems like a touching declaration may lie an attempt at emotional isolation, aimed at creating emotional dependence.

“You complete me so well”

Since our partner met us, he says he finally feels "whole," as if a part of himself was missing before we met. Depending on the context and his past, this phrase can be seen as the ultimate proof of love, an alternative to the difficult "I love you." Sometimes the person simply means, "You bring something precious to my life" or "We make a great team."

But this phrase takes on a more unhealthy dimension when it implies that the other person is responsible for our stability or happiness. Being "indispensable" to the other person's well-being can become a heavy emotional burden and lead to a particularly suffocating emotional dependence .

“I don’t know what I would do without you.”

This phrase, worthy of romantic comedies or the script of Romeo and Juliet, seems harmless at first glance. It almost gives us a sense of superiority. We feel like we are the center of gravity of our partner, the heart of their life, their rock. Uttered occasionally, in a moment of tenderness or gratitude, it's nothing to worry about. But when it recurs regularly, it can become more significant.

Behind this phrase sometimes lies a form of emotional dependency. The person is no longer simply telling us that you matter to them; they are implying that they would be unable to function, move forward, or be happy without our presence. We then find ourselves entrusted with an implicit mission: to be their source of joy.

“I’ve never felt this way about anyone.”

After this phrase, which we immediately categorize as a compliment and boast about to our group of girlfriends, we feel like we're on top of the world. We have the sweet sensation of being "special" and of having awakened new feelings in the other person. However, if it comes very early in the relationship or becomes a constant refrain, it's certainly not the first time our partner has said it. Generally, manipulators use it to better devalue their prey. They place us at the top of the ladder to more easily bring us down and punish us severely when we fall short of this "ideal."

“You are different from all the others”

It's a backhanded compliment we accept without complaint, but it immediately puts us in competition with our partner's exes. It makes us believe we're the chosen one, the "lucky one." In other words, by meeting us, our partner hit the jackpot. However, this phrase, which conveys a sense of exclusivity, has a double meaning. Its purpose: to accelerate attachment and reinforce this image of a lovesick gentleman.

“No one will ever love you as much as I do.”

This is probably one of the most problematic phrases. It's one of the most blatant examples of love bombing , a textbook case for couples therapists. Behind this excess of love often lies a disturbing message: making us believe that this romance is our only chance of being loved. As if we were the living alter ego of Anastasia in Cinderella: not even an option. This statement aims to undermine self-confidence and discourage any questioning of the romance.

A genuine compliment leaves you free. It acknowledges your qualities without trying to control you, make you feel guilty, or force you into a role. A false compliment, on the other hand, is like a poisoned chalice: flattering on the surface, but designed to influence your behavior. That's why it's sometimes helpful to look beyond the words so you don't get taken in by this calculated rhetoric.