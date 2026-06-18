"Pufferfish": the new toxic attitude that worries single people

You thought you'd found someone you clicked with perfectly. Conversations flowed smoothly, a connection grew… then, without warning, the other person pulls away. This increasingly common behavior has a name: the "pufferfish." A relationship tendency that intrigues as much as it unsettles.

When interest suddenly becomes a problem

Inspired by the famous pufferfish that inflates itself in the face of danger, "pufferfishing" describes a paradoxical behavior: a person withdraws precisely when a relationship starts to become serious. At first, everything seems promising. Then, as the connection deepens, messages become less frequent, signals become contradictory, and closeness gives way to distance. For the other person, this sudden change of heart can be particularly confusing.

A defensive reaction rather than a rejection

Contrary to what one might think, this behavior isn't necessarily motivated by a desire to cause pain. Specialists in the psychology of relationships see it more as a self-protection mechanism. Some people experience emotional intimacy as a form of vulnerability. When the connection deepens, they may unconsciously try to regain control by creating distance. As a result, they run away from a relationship they had hoped to build.

Why intimacy can be scary

The paradox of the "pufferfish" is this: these individuals often yearn for genuine connection, but their perception of emotional closeness differs. Where some find comfort in commitment, others experience pressure or a loss of freedom. This feeling leads them to protect themselves by becoming less available, sometimes without even understanding what motivates them to act this way.

The role of avoidant attachment style

Psychologists often associate this behavior with avoidant attachment style. Individuals with this style tend to highly value their independence and may perceive emotional closeness as a threat to their autonomy. To regain a sense of security, they withdraw, become more critical, or create confusion within the relationship. This reflex can unfortunately sabotage otherwise promising relationships.

An attitude amplified by dating apps

The context of modern dating may also contribute to this phenomenon. Dating apps provide access to a multitude of profiles, creating the impression that a new opportunity is always available. Faced with the slightest difficulty or the first sign of emotional discomfort, some people prefer to move on rather than explore the relationship in depth. This logic of emotional zapping perpetuates a cycle where connections often remain superficial.

Do we really need to talk about toxicity?

The term "toxic" is a subject of debate. While the consequences can be painful—feelings of rejection, loss of confidence, or questioning one's self-worth—experts point out that it is often a deeply ingrained defense mechanism rather than an "intention to harm." Understanding this nuance doesn't erase the suffering, but it allows for a better interpretation of the situation.

How should you react to a "pufferfish"?

If you encounter this behavior, the first thing to remember is that this withdrawal doesn't define your worth. It reflects the other person's emotional difficulties more than your qualities or attractiveness. Also, avoid compensating by showering them with attention or making extra efforts. Finally, remember to respect your own boundaries: a balanced relationship requires mutual commitment.

The "pufferfish" phenomenon thus highlights a complex reality of so-called modern relationships: it's possible to desire love while simultaneously fearing its implications . Behind these sometimes hurtful behaviors often lie protective mechanisms that deserve to be understood, though they cannot be excused when they prevent a relationship from flourishing.