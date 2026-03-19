This table mannerism often appears on romantic dates

On a first date, we want to make a good impression. So we order practical dishes that don't require too much effort and won't ruin our smile. Women, however, have a well-honed technique for maintaining a certain "class" during this tête-à-tête, and that speaks volumes about the pressure they feel towards appearance.

Covering one's mouth with a hand is a form of politeness.

It's an almost instinctive movement. As soon as we bring food to our mouths, whether it's an XXL burger or a small portion of risotto, we quickly slide our hand over our lips like a screen. And it's not just a pose we strike in front of our phone camera in preparation for a future Instagram post.

It's a matter of good practice, even a fundamental rule of etiquette. While men don't mind eating like ravenous ogres and having traces of their feast in their beards, women are more attentive to their appearance. They adhere to the teachings of their childhood as if their parents were ready to scold or reprimand them.

They sacrifice their cravings for tacos to avoid making a scene in front of their Romeo and to maintain a presentable appearance. Worse, they carefully avoid messy foods, the kind you eat with your hands and that splatter sauce all the way up to your nose. At the end of the meal, they rush to the bathroom to check their teeth and remove any bits of salad that might be hindering their smiles.

But above all, from appetizer to dessert, they keep their hands firmly over their mouths, using them as a shield. It's practically a collective gimmick, a typically feminine visual signature. Whether to protect their image or out of a sense of propriety, women seem subject to an invisible code of conduct. And this gesture, however courteous and refined, is a disguised injunction.

An illustration of a typically female embarrassment

Covering one's mouth is initially a sign of respect. We also do it when we yawn. We don't want to bother the person opposite us with our full cheeks and chewing motions. Yet, our companion doesn't necessarily reciprocate. It's a bit like a remake of the formal feast in Beauty and the Beast. We strive to maintain appearances, keeping our elbows on the table and covering our mouths, while our partner for the evening (or for life) doesn't just eat, they devour, without caution or restraint.

Men take liberties where women censor themselves. Keeping a hand over the mouth during a meal is a silent way of saying "I apologize," as if chewing food were rude or insolent. Sometimes, women repeat this gesture to hide a smile they consider unflattering. Conversely, men are more uninhibited. The only question that preoccupies them at the table is whether to have ice cream or a chocolate fondant.

This hand gesture, which has become a subject of mockery on TikTok , shows how much gender stereotypes affect our habits. To the point of making us believe that eating with gusto is completely inappropriate, while for men, it's not even an issue. "Of course, women are also told to be thin, that they shouldn't take up space. Consequently, we may feel like we don't want to be seen eating, and especially not eating with pleasure," explains Dr. Laurie Mintz, a professor in the psychology department at the University of Florida, in Refinery39 .

Beneath the cuteness, deeply entrenched dictates

If women hold their hands up to their mouths while eating, it's not just to preserve their charm and seal the deal. This gesture indicates a general discomfort surrounding food, a heightened awareness of the mealtime.

Behind this delicate posture often lies a deeply internalized fear: the fear of being judged. Judged on her appetite, on how she eats, on the quantity of food she consumes. As if enjoying a meal with enthusiasm might crack the image of controlled femininity that society still expects of women.

From childhood, many women hear the same little remarks: "Eat neatly," "Be careful," "Don't wolf down your food." These seemingly innocuous phrases ultimately create a form of constant self-monitoring. As a result, even during a supposedly social occasion, like a date, some women continue to control their every move.

So perhaps the next revolution in first dates will be quite simple: placing your hand on the table instead of in front of your mouth, taking a bite of your burger without apologizing… and remembering that eating with gusto has never ruined a relationship. On the contrary, it can even be the start of a genuine moment, far removed from the little choreographies dictated by social expectations. Besides, food is a great way to connect in romances.