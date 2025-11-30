Search here...

These 5 expensive degrees... that (almost) pay off

Society
Léa Michel
8photo/Freepik

Contrary to popular belief, some university degrees represent a very high investment without guaranteeing a corresponding financial return. According to recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York , fields such as education, social work, and the arts actually lead to the lowest median incomes after five years in the workforce.

The lowest-paying degrees after university

Among the university degrees that yield the lowest financial returns after 5 years of employment, according to recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, are:

  1. “Foreign languages” with a median salary of approximately $40,000 per year (€34,500 = €2,875 per month).
  2. "General social sciences" with approximately $41,000 (€35,320 = €2,943.33 per month)
  3. “Performing Arts” at a little over $41,900 (€36,170 = €3,014 per month).
  4. "Anthropology" and "Early Childhood Education" with a figure of around $42,000 (€36,240 = €3,020 per month ).

It's important to put these figures into perspective: while these fields of study do lead to the lowest median incomes after five years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a salary of €2,875 per month for a graduate in "Foreign Languages," for example, is still higher than what many people earn. Everything is relative, then, and these degrees can offer other advantages, such as job satisfaction, creativity, or diverse career prospects.

An inflation of degrees that dilutes their value on the market

This phenomenon, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, is explained by the expansion of higher education and the supply of training programs that exceeds the demand for skilled jobs. At the same time, tuition fees are rising sharply, particularly in the United States, where student debt for a master's degree averages nearly $50,000 (€43,000), a high cost that is not always offset by higher salaries.

Technical fields still lead in salaries

In contrast, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) degrees consistently lead to higher-paying careers, thanks to strong demand in the technology and financial sectors. This reality, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, encourages reflection on educational choices in relation to the expected return on investment.

In summary, this data highlights the importance of choosing one's career path not only out of passion, but also by considering the economic realities of the job market.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
This American man can't believe what he discovered in a French supermarket.
Article suivant
She lives on a cruise ship year-round: at 77, she shows what they never tell you

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

She dials the wrong phone number for Thanksgiving… and forges an unlikely friendship that has lasted 10 years.

In 2016, Wanda Dench, a grandmother from Arizona, mistakenly sent a Thanksgiving invitation text message to Jamal Hinton,...

"Quitting": This shocking trend among Gen Z is shaking up the world of work

A new trend is causing a stir on social media: "quittoking." Rather than a discreet and traditional resignation,...

"I didn't even know how to do laundry": these unlikely classes are a hit with young adults

Just a few years ago, you might have laughed if someone had said they were taking a course...

She lives on a cruise ship year-round: at 77, she shows what they never tell you

At 77, Sharon Lane gave up everything to settle permanently aboard the Odyssey Villa Vie Residences, a cruise...

This American man can't believe what he discovered in a French supermarket.

An American TikTok user who recently moved to the south of France shared his astonishment at the impressive...

She reveals the messages men send her… and it's simply shocking.

On Instagram, content creator Camille (@camillelv) decided to make visible the violent and hypersexualized private messages she receives...

© 2025 The Body Optimist