These 5 expensive degrees... that (almost) pay off

Contrary to popular belief, some university degrees represent a very high investment without guaranteeing a corresponding financial return. According to recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York , fields such as education, social work, and the arts actually lead to the lowest median incomes after five years in the workforce.

The lowest-paying degrees after university

Among the university degrees that yield the lowest financial returns after 5 years of employment, according to recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, are:

“Foreign languages” with a median salary of approximately $40,000 per year (€34,500 = €2,875 per month). "General social sciences" with approximately $41,000 (€35,320 = €2,943.33 per month) “Performing Arts” at a little over $41,900 (€36,170 = €3,014 per month). "Anthropology" and "Early Childhood Education" with a figure of around $42,000 (€36,240 = €3,020 per month ).

It's important to put these figures into perspective: while these fields of study do lead to the lowest median incomes after five years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a salary of €2,875 per month for a graduate in "Foreign Languages," for example, is still higher than what many people earn. Everything is relative, then, and these degrees can offer other advantages, such as job satisfaction, creativity, or diverse career prospects.

An inflation of degrees that dilutes their value on the market

This phenomenon, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, is explained by the expansion of higher education and the supply of training programs that exceeds the demand for skilled jobs. At the same time, tuition fees are rising sharply, particularly in the United States, where student debt for a master's degree averages nearly $50,000 (€43,000), a high cost that is not always offset by higher salaries.

Technical fields still lead in salaries

In contrast, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) degrees consistently lead to higher-paying careers, thanks to strong demand in the technology and financial sectors. This reality, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, encourages reflection on educational choices in relation to the expected return on investment.

In summary, this data highlights the importance of choosing one's career path not only out of passion, but also by considering the economic realities of the job market.