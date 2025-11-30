She lives on a cruise ship year-round: at 77, she shows what they never tell you

At 77, Sharon Lane gave up everything to settle permanently aboard the Odyssey Villa Vie Residences, a cruise ship offering all-inclusive accommodations while sailing around the world. She candidly shares what this life entails, including the only real drawback she has encountered.

A dream retirement on the oceans

Settled aboard this ship, which is exploring 425 destinations in 147 countries over 3.5 years, Sharon enjoys a unique environment with permanent accommodation, 24-hour meals, medical care, and a variety of activities. This onboard residence option, available at a price that decreases with age, allows her to travel without the constraints of airports and to live an active and independent retirement.

The other side of the coin

While this life may seem idyllic, Sharon confesses to a detail that might appear trivial but bothers her greatly: not being able to get up to fetch a snack or reheat a meal as she would at home. This invisible constraint highlights the adjustments necessary to live fully on a boat, even with all the services offered.

Beyond the inconveniences, an enriching experience

The pleasure of discovering Europe, the Caribbean, Japan, or soon South Africa, far outweighs the appeal. Sharon explains that she relishes the unique feeling of having her home constantly on the move, giving a renewed sense of purpose to her retirement, combining discovery, comfort, and a floating community.

Living year-round on a cruise ship isn't a typical choice, but for Sharon Lane, it promises an extraordinary retirement. Between daily wonder, enriching encounters, and guaranteed comfort, she demonstrates that age is no barrier to adventure. Sharon proves that daring to step off the beaten path can transform your life into an unforgettable experience, even at 77.