This journalist is being harassed live on air, and her testimony is sparking reactions.

Gargi Raut, a female reporter for Revsportz, a digital platform celebrating Indian sports and athletes, was inappropriately touched by a man live outside Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (northwest India), just after the India-New Zealand final of the T20 World Cup 2026, which India won.

His testimony on social media

On March 8, International Women's Day, Gargi Raut was covering the euphoric celebrations following India's victory over New Zealand when a man brushed past her from behind with a mocking smile, visible on camera. Shocked, she immediately reported the incident live to her editor, Boria Majumdar, who ended the report to ensure her safety.

Gargi then posted a video on X (formerly Twitter): “If you touch me inappropriately, I’ll put your face on the internet. A journalist must be able to work without being harassed.” She tagged the Ahmedabad police, emphasizing the ample space around her and the deliberate nature of the gesture—a call to action that instantly went viral.

Outraged reactions and calls for change

The editor of Revsportz denounced the behavior as "unacceptable"—especially on International Women's Day—noting similar incidents involving international fans during the India-South Africa match. Ahmedabad police promised an investigation, while the debate intensified regarding the safety of female journalists at major sporting events.

Ultimately, Gargi Raut's testimony transforms a commonplace harassment into a cry for help regarding women's safety in public sporting spaces. This incident highlights a persistent reality: public spaces still too often seem to be considered "masculine" territory, where women must remain vigilant. Faced with this constant feeling of insecurity, it is becoming urgent to change attitudes so that everyone can move about, work, or celebrate sporting events freely, without fear or intimidation.