“I am the first in my line to”: the feminist story that inspires social media

Social media isn't just about mindless trends and amateurish dance routines. It also features powerful speeches and women's voices rising up. In a surge of activism, women proclaim their independence and speak of their achievements. In their families, they are pioneers. Not because they invented a revolutionary machine, but because they undertook what their ancestors never could.

Breaking the cycle of an entire generation

When we think of pioneers, we spontaneously think of historical figures like Marie Curie, the first woman to be awarded two Nobel Prizes in scientific disciplines, or Alice Guy, the first woman to establish herself as a director and work behind the camera. However, on social media, a different kind of pioneer is making its mark among the pixels, championing its personal achievements. They aren't at the helm of a major invention, nor are they the originators of a groundbreaking discovery. Nevertheless, they are the driving force behind change within their families. They are taking their revenge on patriarchal traditions and reclaiming lost freedom.

While the women of their lineage have almost always lived off their husbands and remained prisoners of their own homes, they are taking back control of their destinies and rewriting history to their advantage. They are avenging them for all the sacrifices made because of their gender. They finish the sentence "I am the first of my line" with the same conviction as a feminist slogan. Some defend their right to travel alone, while others proudly declare that they left a stable, well-paying job for a job they love.

A precious newfound freedom

It all started as a humorous trend, never intended to become a credo of self-affirmation. Initially, women online took the trend lightly, without necessarily grasping its feminist potential. They recounted rather anecdotal events from their lives, juicy details. One claimed to be the first woman in her family to watch a "Heated Rivalry x One Direction" compilation, while another confessed to being the first to sing "The Subway" by Chappell Roan dressed as a pineapple. It bordered on self-deprecation. The initial idea? To portray an eccentric or very personal activity as a unique event.

Then, this phrase, initially intended to be humorous, took on a more committed and serious tone. It transformed into a rallying cry, even a tool for self-expression. Thus, instead of recounting their guilty pleasures and quaint pastimes, women online are now sharing their symbolic first times. A 23-year-old medical student paved the way. Originally from Kerala, India , she adopted this phrase during a sisterhood-themed trip to Kashmir. Wearing a typical red shawl and raising her middle finger, she captioned her post, "First in my family to travel without my husband."

That was all it took to launch a movement. Women around the world followed the Indian woman's example and heeded her words, each contributing their own unique perspective and embodying their own renewal. They were the first to move out on their own, to seek therapy, to pay for their own education, to buy a house independently, to simply do what they wanted. These women, succeeding a generation that was oppressed, held back, hindered, and constrained, are reclaiming their autonomy and making it a refreshing mantra.

An ode to female independence

Opening a bank account on your own, enrolling in university, going to the polls to vote, wearing trousers, driving a car… these actions that seem "commonplace" to us today were forbidden just a few years ago. While in many developed countries, freedom is no longer a privilege for women, in some countries, female independence remains a distant utopia.

In Afghanistan , for example, women are prisoners of the ruthless Taliban regime. They cannot go out without a veil, work, make eye contact with a man, or walk in a park. Worse, a decree forces them to barricade the windows of their homes. The scenes in the series "The Handmaid's Tale" reflect reality in certain parts of the world. Through this "I am the first in my lineage" movement, women are not boasting about their achievements; they are challenging the status quo, in their own way, and reminding us that women's rights are fragile.

On social media, some trends resonate more than others. With this unifying phrase, women were able to reaffirm their independence. Because freedom shouldn't be a privilege, a stroke of luck, or even a subject of debate. It should be a given.