"A woman must obey her husband": 1 in 3 men aged 15-30 believe this

We often imagine younger generations as more egalitarian, freer, and more open on gender issues. However, a study published in March 2026 by King's College London and IPSOS paints a different picture. Conducted with over 23,000 people in 29 countries, it shows that very traditional views continue to circulate among 15- to 30-year-olds, particularly young men.

Highly codified expectations of women

Perhaps the most striking statistic is this: 31% of Gen Z men believe that a woman should always obey her husband. Even more striking, 33% think that, in a relationship, the man should have the final say on important decisions. Far from being anecdotal, these responses demonstrate that the idea of a relationship based on equality remains far from being accepted by a segment of young men.

The study doesn't stop at the question of authority within a couple. It also reveals that 24% of young men believe a woman shouldn't appear too independent or autonomous. 21% also believe that a "real woman" shouldn't initiate sex. Behind these figures lies a very narrow view of femininity: an acceptable woman is considered to be measured, discreet, not too assertive, not too free.

What is striking is that these opinions are not simply a matter of individual preference. They reveal a hierarchical view of gender relations. The man decides, the woman follows. The man embodies authority, the woman must remain within established boundaries. In other words, male domination does not disappear: it sometimes simply changes its language.

Clear differences with older generations

These results are all the more striking given that they are not more widely shared by older men. Among baby boomers (people born between 1946 and 1955), only 13% agree with the idea that a wife should obey her husband, compared to 31% of Gen Z men. The gap also exists between young men and young women: 18% of Gen Z women subscribe to this statement, significantly fewer than men of the same age.

In other words, the divide is not only between generations, but also between genders. While many young women are moving towards greater autonomy, some young men seem, on the contrary, to be clinging to more authoritarian and rigid models.

A virility that also imprisons men

One of the most interesting findings of the survey is that these norms also weigh heavily on men themselves. 43% of the young men surveyed believe that a man should "be physically tough," even if this doesn't reflect his personality. The study thus shows that gender stereotypes don't just limit women: they also confine men to a narrow definition of masculinity , based on toughness, self-control, and a rejection of vulnerability.

This is precisely what makes these attitudes so worrying. They do not simply reflect a lag in equality; they reveal a vision of human relations still structured by domination, authority, and coercion.

Equality is still far from being achieved.

Paradoxically, the study also shows that a majority of respondents believe there should be more women in positions of responsibility in businesses and governments. At the same time, however, 52% believe that women's rights have already progressed sufficiently in their country, and 46% feel that too much is being asked of men to support equality. This discrepancy speaks volumes: equality is often accepted in theory, but it still encounters strong resistance as soon as it challenges existing power dynamics.

When domination intrudes upon our private lives and our imaginations

Male dominance isn't always manifested through spectacular gestures or obvious power dynamics. It also manifests itself in more subtle reflexes, in the still widespread idea that a man should remain in control, make the decisions, or dictate the pace. This difficulty in conceiving of truly egalitarian relationships is echoed in the novel "On/Off" (Nicolas Rodet), published in December 2025.

Through the journey of a man convinced that dominating nature and others is a form of freedom, the book broadens the reflection beyond the sole relationships between women and men and reminds us that domination also resides in ordinary logics of control and mastery.

Ultimately, this study from King's College London highlights a crucial reality: male dominance is not a thing of the past. It continues to manifest itself in the expectations placed on women, in the idea that a man should maintain the upper hand, and in the difficulty of conceiving of relationships as anything other than a power struggle.