"Masculinism": "Anti-feminist" rhetoric on the rise among teenagers

Young boys appear to be increasingly exposed to antifeminist ideas, a phenomenon that worries researchers and institutions. Masculinist rhetoric, widely circulating on social media, influences their views on gender relations and sometimes alters the atmosphere in schools and families.

A worrying increase in sexism among young men

In January 2026, the High Council for Gender Equality (HCE) published its annual report on the state of sexism in France. The figures are striking: 23% of men aged 15 to 24 and 31% of those aged 25 to 34 believe that being a man is currently a disadvantage. This perception contrasts sharply with that of young women and highlights a growing gender gap on issues of equality.

Francis Dupuis-Déri, a French-Canadian political scientist and author of "The Crisis of Masculinity: Autopsy of a Tenacious Myth," confirms this trend . In an interview with Le Monde, he states that "boys are more misogynistic than they were a few years ago" and that it is often their mothers and sisters who suffer the first consequences. According to him, the spread of masculinist rhetoric contributes significantly to this development.

Masculinism, an online ideology

Masculinism presents men as victims of feminist progress and the fight for equality. On certain video platforms and social media, this rhetoric appeals to teenagers searching for identity markers, sometimes even within progressive families. The ideology promotes a so-called "crisis of masculinity" and accuses feminism of disadvantaging men, whether at school, at work, or within the legal system. These messages are often designed to provoke a sense of injustice or loss of status, reinforcing the polarization between girls and boys.

Impact at school and in families

The influence of these discourses is felt in schools. According to a survey cited by Francis Dupuis-Déri, many teachers are observing an increase in sexist or anti-feminist remarks in the classroom. Some teenagers openly challenge lessons on gender equality, going so far as to claim that "it's normal for women to have fewer rights" or that feminists "dominate."

Within families, this rise in antifeminism also creates tensions, placing mothers and sisters on the front lines of these attitudes. These conflicts reveal how much ideas disseminated online can impact daily life and interpersonal relationships.

A generational polarization

Paradoxically, Francis Dupuis-Déri notes that "young girls are reacting to this rise in masculinist discourse by identifying as feminists earlier than before, sometimes as early as middle school." This phenomenon accentuates gender polarization and transforms the relationship to sexism into a genuine social and educational issue.

This dual dynamic – masculinism among some teenagers and feminist affirmation among young women – shows that the debate on equality is neither static nor marginal. It is a structured phenomenon, fueled by social networks and contemporary societal debates.

The importance of education and dialogue

In light of this situation, experts emphasize the need for media literacy education, open dialogue within families, and robust teaching on gender equality. Understanding the mechanisms behind these discourses allows us to support young people in developing their own values and prevent the spread of sexist stereotypes.

The early emergence of feminist teenagers also demonstrates that mobilization can be positive. By combining awareness-raising, education, and listening, it is possible to reduce polarization and foster respectful relationships between boys and girls.

Ultimately, the rise of masculinist rhetoric among teenagers is not simply a "generational provocation." It reveals deeper issues related to identity, social media, and the perception of equality. This observation therefore calls for placing education for equality at the heart of school and family policies. Beyond statistics and controversies, it is the quality of interactions between girls and boys that is at stake. By cultivating dialogue, understanding, and critical thinking, it is possible to transform a worrying phenomenon into an opportunity for learning and social progress.