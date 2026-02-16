Outfits deemed "inappropriate": when dress codes reveal inequalities between men and women

"Dress rules" often seem innocuous, but they reveal a much deeper reality: dress codes carry different weight depending on gender. Whether at school, at work, or in public spaces, women and girls are often targeted much more strictly than their male counterparts.

Stricter rules for women

In many schools, remarks and punishments are directed primarily at girls. Shorts, skirts, tank tops, or tops deemed "too revealing" are regularly singled out, while boys generally escape the same criticism for similar outfits. This distinction sends a clear message: women's bodies must be controlled and regulated, as if the responsibility for the "disturbance" lay with those who dress rather than those who observe.

At work, the phenomenon persists. Some companies still impose sexualized dress codes on women—skirts, heels, tight-fitting clothes—while men have more leeway, with suits, trousers, and flat shoes. These requirements can become discriminatory when they infringe on dignity or force women to expose more of their bodies than their male colleagues.

The double standard of the dress code

The vague notions of "appropriate," "decent," or "modest" attire are interpreted much more strictly for girls and women. This subjectivity opens the door to arbitrary and moral judgments that reinforce the idea that the female body must be constantly monitored.

A paradox then emerges: society expects women to be "attractive" and "feminine," but penalizes them as soon as an outfit is deemed "too revealing," "too short," or "too made up." This double standard weighs heavily on self-confidence, particularly among teenage girls, who feel they are never "good enough."

An example that speaks for itself

At a middle school in Isère , 14-year-old Lola was repeatedly reprimanded for her clothing, which was deemed "provocative." Her offense? Wearing a tank top and then a sweater that revealed her shoulders. A guidance counselor reportedly told her, "With your tank top, we can see your neckline. I don't want to see the neckline of your torso." A few days later, a simple off-the-shoulder sweater triggered another remark, requiring her to put on a jacket and go to the principal's office. Her mother denounced the clear message: that girls should cover their bodies so as not to cause offense, rather than that adults should change their perspective.

Discriminatory consequences

These rules disproportionately affect certain groups: girls of color, trans or non-binary people, and students from working-class backgrounds. Vague terms like "clean" or "modest" can stigmatize bodies, styles, or cultures under the guise of neutrality. In extreme cases, these codes can even legitimize harassment by implying that a girl's clothing "explains" the remarks or aggression she endures. Appearance thus takes precedence over ideas, and it is often girls who bear the brunt of the consequences.

Towards fairer and more egalitarian rules

For a dress code to be truly fair, it must:

apply equally to women and men (other genders);

limit themselves to clearly defined objective requirements of safety, hygiene or professional image;

avoid vague or moralizing terms that primarily target girls;

respect gender identities, cultures and religious beliefs.

In short, rather than controlling women's bodies, schools and businesses would benefit from educating them about respect, non-violence, and equality. Offering clear and shared freedom of dress allows everyone to express themselves while feeling respected. Fashion should never be an instrument of control, but a tool for asserting one's style and self-confidence.