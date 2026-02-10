Search here...

"Raising boys not to be girls": this actress speaks out about an often minimized reality

Feminism
Fabienne Ba.
@monica_lewinsky/Instagram

“Boys are not raised to be men, but not to be girls.” This statement, shared by British actress Jameela Jamil, ignited social media. Beyond the controversy, it primarily highlights an educational reality that is still too often trivialized: the way boys are socialized, and what this reveals about our relationship to gender.

A thought-provoking statement… that raises questions

This statement, made by Jameela Jamil on the podcast "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky," sparked numerous reactions. Some found it "provocative," others "profoundly true." Ultimately, it simply puts words to an age-old mechanism: instead of encouraging boys to fully develop their human qualities, they are primarily pushed to distance themselves from everything associated with femininity. Crying, doubting, asking for help, showing tenderness… all these behaviors are often perceived as incompatible with a still-idealized masculinity.

The message isn't that "boys have to become something else," but that they deserve to be everything they already are: sensitive, creative, empathetic, vulnerable, and strong all at once. It's a profoundly body-positive and humanist vision that celebrates emotions as a strength, not a weakness.

When education creates invisible borders

From a very young age, children receive gendered messages, sometimes subtle, sometimes explicit. A little girl is praised for her gentleness, a little boy is encouraged to be brave. Dolls are given to one group, cars to the other. Crying is tolerated in one, discouraged in the other. Without even realizing it, parents, teachers, the media, and institutions all contribute to drawing emotional boundaries.

However, many specialists in gender equality education point out that emotions are not gendered. A boy who learns to recognize and express his feelings develops greater emotional intelligence, a stronger ability to communicate, and more respectful relationships. Conversely, denying him these spaces can reinforce withdrawal, anger, or difficulty asking for support.

Redefining what it means to "be a boy"

The criticism leveled by the actress and British television and radio presenter Jameela Jamil is not directed at boys themselves, but at the restrictive model presented to them. Being a boy should not mean "being strong against others," but strong with oneself. It should not mean dominating, but cooperating. Nor should it mean hiding one's emotions, but learning to understand and channel them.

Rethinking education also means giving boys the freedom to love dance, drawing, reading, sports, science, or all of them at once. It means allowing them to be tender without being judged, sensitive without being mocked, ambitious without being crushed by unrealistic expectations. In short, it means giving them the right to be whole human beings.

A controversy, but above all an invitation

As is often the case, this statement has been divisive. Some see it as "an exaggeration," others as "a disturbing but necessary truth." Beyond the controversy, it opens up a valuable space for reflection: do we want to continue raising children according to rigid roles, or do we want to guide them towards a freer, gentler, and more respectful version of themselves and others?

This issue concerns both boys and girls, because liberating one also liberates the other. By breaking free from rigid patterns, we build a society where each person can develop with confidence, authenticity, and kindness.

Ultimately, raising boys without pitting them against "femininity" offers them a precious opportunity: the chance to feel comfortable in their bodies, their emotions, and their relationships. It allows them to grow up with strong self-esteem, the capacity to love in a healthy way, and a more balanced worldview. And what if, fundamentally, the goal of education wasn't to create "proper" men or women, but to nurture fulfilled, sensitive, confident, and respectful human beings? Perhaps that's the true message behind Jameela Jamil's statement that sparked so much discussion.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Filming women without their consent: a growing and worrying phenomenon

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Filming women without their consent: a growing and worrying phenomenon

In the street, on public transport, or while queuing in a shop, women are increasingly being filmed without...

A statement deemed "sexist" reignites the debate on the place of women in football

Has women's football truly earned its place in the world of football? According to some historical figures in...

To "feel beautiful again," she decides to shave her head completely.

Creating beauty content is her job. However, in December 2025, Erika Titus, one of TikTok's rising stars, decided...

"A woman's worthlessness ends after 25": she speaks out against sexist remarks

On TikTok, content creator @deraslife_ turned a sexist remark into a brilliant, funny, and profoundly liberating response. Her...

Targeted by a wave of hatred, this journalist is leaving football

Journalist Vanessa Le Moigne recently announced she was ending her football coverage after being subjected to a vicious...

"Toxic masculinity": a feminist response emerges on social media

On social media, a feminist counter-offensive is organizing against masculinist discourse. With innovative campaigns, inspiring speeches, and educational...

© 2025 The Body Optimist