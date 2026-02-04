A statement deemed "sexist" reignites the debate on the place of women in football

Has women's football truly earned its place in the world of football? According to some historical figures in the sport, the answer unfortunately seems to be no. A recent statement by former coach Guy Roux has ignited a firestorm. His remarks, deemed deeply sexist, serve as a stark reminder of how gender stereotypes continue to pollute discussions surrounding female athletes.

One sentence too many

In an interview with L'Est Éclair , Guy Roux shared his views on women's football. After praising the players' "courage," he quickly went off the rails, declaring: "A woman is made to give birth, with wider hips. And football isn't made for wide hips. The best female football players are built like boys." This statement, beyond its archaism, reduces women to their reproductive function, as if their natural place were limited to motherhood. This biological, retrograde, and profoundly sexist view immediately sparked outrage on social media, as well as in sporting and feminist circles.

Shocking remarks, but not isolated incidents.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time football figures have made such remarks. A few months ago, French international footballer Daniel Bravo also "went too far." His comment earned him an immediate suspension from his employer. Each time, these incidents reignite a fundamental debate: why, in 2026, is it still necessary to justify the place of women on the sports field?

Words that hinder progress

These words are not insignificant: they contribute to a climate where women must constantly legitimize their presence and skills in a still very male-dominated world. Mentalities are changing, certainly: women's football is gaining visibility, viewership is rising, and more and more young girls are joining clubs… However, a statement like Guy Roux's is enough to remind us that resistance persists, sometimes rooted in nostalgia for a bygone era of football.

A collective response is expected

Faced with this "outburst," reactions were swift. Several professional players, sports journalists, and club officials publicly denounced the former coach's remarks. On X (formerly Twitter), hashtags like #RedCardForSexism and #FootballIsForAll proliferated. Sports Minister Marina Ferrari also condemned Guy Roux's words, reiterating that sport is "a space of equality, inclusion, and respect for everyone."

The urgent need for cultural change

These "slip-ups" show that the fight for equality in sport is not limited to access to facilities or economic rights. It also—and above all—requires a change in attitudes. As long as figures of authority normalize these stereotypes about women's physical appearance or roles, sexism will continue to influence the perception of women's football.

Let us conclude by proclaiming loudly and clearly that: the football of tomorrow can only be built if everyone has their place in it, without prejudice or reduction to anatomy.