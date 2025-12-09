Why are so many women targeted in Brazil? The chilling findings of experts

Brazilian news has recently been shaken by a series of tragic cases highlighting the persistent vulnerability of women. In just a few days, several tragedies have revealed an alarming situation and a rise in violence that is raising concerns among both citizens and experts. Why this surge, and what does it reveal about contemporary Brazilian society?

Recent tragedies that have caused shock

Recent events have sent shockwaves through the country. In São Paulo, several women were brutally assaulted by their partners or ex-partners, highlighting the ongoing dangers in the private sphere. In Recife, a mother and her children perished in an arson attack, a tragedy that has shaken the nation. In Rio de Janeiro, two female professionals lost their lives after a dispute with a colleague, revealing that violence also permeates the workplace. These cases, occurring close together in time, illustrate a serious reality: despite existing support systems, women remain frequently exposed to extreme violence.

These figures reflect a worrying trend.

Data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum paints a stark picture: more than 1,000 women have already been victims of violence since the beginning of 2025. This figure, almost equal to the total for the previous year, shows a worrying acceleration. In São Paulo, more than fifty disappearances linked to suspected femicides have been recorded, along with more than six hundred attempted assaults.

Experts believe the problem lies not in the absence of laws—Brazil has one of the strictest legal frameworks in Latin America—but in their implementation. Lacking human, financial, and operational resources, prevention efforts are insufficient. Less than 15% of the budget allocated to combating violence against women has been used since 2024, a statistic on which specialists agree: the tools exist, but they are not being used.

The Internet and the influence of hate speech

Another factor amplifying this crisis is the rise of a digital culture where the devaluation of women is becoming commonplace. Influencers, groups, and communities disseminate misogynistic rhetoric, encouraging a degrading and sometimes violent view of the "female role." Once confined to marginal spaces, this content now circulates on popular platforms, where it reaches a young and impressionable audience. According to sociologists, this spread accelerates the normalization of discriminatory behaviors and contributes to the rise in verbal, psychological, and physical violence.

A growing awareness

Faced with this alarming situation, a citizen and institutional mobilization is taking shape. Associations, legal experts, teachers, and families assert that punishment is no longer enough: mindsets must be transformed. Education in respect, equality, and the empowerment of all women is becoming a priority. Promoting a caring, respectful, and feminist discourse is essential for changing behaviors.

In this context, several rallies have taken place or will take place in about fifteen Brazilian cities, under the slogan "Living Women." Their objective is clear: to emphasize the importance of solidarity and demonstrate that every citizen can contribute to a safer environment. This popular mobilization is accompanied by political initiatives. A bill aimed at explicitly penalizing misogynistic behavior has been approved by the Senate and is awaiting review by the Chamber of Deputies. For many, this is an encouraging sign of lasting change on the horizon.

Ultimately, Brazil is at a turning point. Recent violence reveals a worrying situation, but the mobilizations also demonstrate a profound desire for transformation. Brazilian women, powerful, resilient, and diverse, are sending a clear message: they refuse to live in fear. Supported by their families, associations, and committed institutions, they are paving the way for a society founded on dignity, compassion, and justice.