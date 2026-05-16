"The girl has to weigh less than me": she denounces fatphobia in relationships

Fatphobia
Anaëlle G.
@melodie.prud / Instagram

Some phrases leave a lasting impression, especially when they touch on the body and love. On Instagram, content creator Mélodie (@ melodie.prud) shared a video in which she recounts the fatphobic remarks she has heard from men. This candid testimony, widely shared on social media, resonated deeply with many women.

These are remarks that go beyond mere "personal taste"

Facing the camera, Mélodie (@ melodie.prud ) lists several phrases she says she has heard from men about her body. Among them: "there's a limit you shouldn't cross," "if you gain weight, I'm not sure I'll still desire you," or even "the girl has to weigh less than me."

These remarks, sometimes presented as "frankness," humor, or simply a physical preference on the part of men, can have a profound impact on self-esteem. Through her story, Mélodie isn't just denouncing personal experiences. She's also highlighting a broader phenomenon: the still prevalent idea that women's bodies must conform to certain rules to be considered "desirable." As if love or attraction could be determined by a number on a scale.

The weight of social pressures in love stories

In relationships, comments about weight or appearance are often trivialized. Yet, they can create constant pressure surrounding one's body. Some people end up monitoring their diet, hiding their insecurities, or fearing natural changes in their figure in order to remain "acceptable" in the eyes of their partner.

The problem, as Mélodie's video (@ melodie.prud) implicitly points out, is that bodies evolve throughout a lifetime. Stress, pregnancy, illness, hormones, aging, changes in routine… no body remains static. And this evolution doesn't diminish a person's worth.

A body-positive message that resonated with many women

The video doesn't stop at simply stating the facts. Mélodie concludes with a phrase that particularly resonated with her subscribers: "The person who truly loves you won't be swayed by your weight fluctuations." A simple yet powerful message that reminds us that a healthy relationship shouldn't be built on the fear of physical change.

Your body doesn't need to be "optimized" to deserve respect, desire, or love. Weight fluctuations are a part of many people's lives, and they don't define beauty or worth. This body-positive approach resonated immediately in the comments. Under the post, many women shared hurtful comments they'd heard in relationships or on dates. Others simply thanked the creator for putting words to experiences they hadn't dared to discuss.

No body has to "earn" love

With this statement, Mélodie (@ melodie.prud) joins the many voices denouncing the physical expectations imposed on women in relationships. Her message reiterates a crucial point: a body doesn't have to justify itself to be loved.

Body shapes change, evolve, and tell life stories. Every person deserves a story in which they feel respected, desired, and safe in their body, regardless of weight. And above all, there is no single way to be beautiful or worthy of love.

Remembering this opens the way to gentler, freer and more respectful stories, where the body is no longer a selection criterion but simply a living part of each person's story.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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Rejected by an insurance company because of her weight, this plus-size model denounces "fatphobia"

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