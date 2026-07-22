Years later, he kept the promise he made to his childhood friend who had Down syndrome.

Some childhood promises transcend the years without ever losing their value. Ben Moser's promise to his friend Mary Lapkowicz is a beautiful example: seven years after making it, he transformed it into an unforgettable memory.

A friendship that began on the school benches

In primary school, the most beautiful stories sometimes begin in the simplest moments. This is how Ben Moser met Mary Lapkowicz, a classmate with Down syndrome. A natural bond quickly formed between them, built on games, smiles, and shared moments both in the classroom and on the playground. Far from seeing difference as an obstacle, Ben welcomed Mary with kindness and spontaneity. During their three years together at primary school, he looked after her, encouraged her, and made sure she fully participated in activities with the other students.

A teacher's gaze, witnessing a beautiful bond.

Their teacher, Tracey Spogli, has a very strong memory of this unique relationship. She recounts how she was often touched by the attention Ben paid to his friend. The young boy instinctively checked on Mary, included her in games, and went to her when she seemed uncomfortable. For his teacher, this attitude already revealed great sensitivity and a genuine ability to care for others—a rare quality that would soon give rise to a memorable promise.

A childhood promise that stands the test of time

In fourth grade, Mary often talks about a much-anticipated event in the United States: the high school prom. She already dreams of this special evening, a symbol of celebration, sharing, and new memories. Around this time, Ben attends an older cousin's prom and discovers the importance of this moment. He then decides to make Mary a promise: when they're in high school, he'll take her to the prom himself. A childish promise that might have faded with the years… but not for Ben.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nugget (@nugget)

Different paths, one ever-present promise

After elementary school, the two friends went their separate ways and attended different schools in Pennsylvania (USA). As often happens when growing up, contact became less frequent. Ben continued his schooling and became quarterback for his football team. Mary, on the other hand, progressed through her own high school, surrounded by her family and friends. Somewhere in his memory, however, Ben held onto the promise he had made several years before.

A reunion that changes everything

Chance finally reunites the two friends at a game between their two high schools. After several years of not really seeing each other, they meet again and their close bond naturally returns. As prom approaches, Ben knows it's time to keep his promise. For him, this gesture is nothing extraordinary: he simply wants to make a friend who has always been important to him happy.

To invite Mary, he came up with a lovely surprise: balloons spelling out "PROM." A simple gesture, but full of emotion. Mary, who had simply expected to attend the party with a few friends, was surprised and delighted to accept this special invitation.

A story that resonates far beyond their immediate circle.

Ben's mother, Lisa Moser, shared her immense pride after witnessing the moment. She emphasized her son's generosity and ability to make others feel valued. Mary's family was also deeply moved. Her brother recalled that Ben always saw his sister as a unique individual, with her own qualities, personality, and zest for life.

Ultimately, what makes this story even more touching is that Ben and Mary don't see themselves as the heroes of some grand narrative. For them, their bond is simply a beautiful friendship built with sincerity. This promise kept after all these years reminds us of something essential: the most precious relationships aren't always the ones that make the most noise. They are often those based on kindness, respect, and the willingness to be there for the people who matter.