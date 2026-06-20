This professional sprinter competes against 100 men in a 100-meter race, and the result is surprising.

What if a single female sprinter competed against 100 men in a race? This is the spectacular and educational challenge conceived by sports content creator Younès Nezar (@younivers__). Behind this viral experiment lay a simple desire: to highlight the true level of female athletes. And the result far exceeded expectations.

A challenge launched to break down preconceived ideas

Younès Nezar, a sprinting specialist and content creator followed by thousands of internet users, came up with the idea for this challenge after noticing the increasing number of derogatory comments directed at female athletes. Rather than responding with words, he opted for a large-scale demonstration. His concept: to pit a top-level female athlete against 100 men from diverse sporting backgrounds to concretely demonstrate what excellence in sprinting truly represents.

A top-level athlete facing off against a hundred competitors

To take up the challenge, sprinter Soudatou Niang (@soudatou_n) agreed to participate. On the track at the Cergy stadium (Île-de-France region), around a hundred participants, mainly amateur athletes, set off with the ambition of beating her. The experiment, filmed and then shared on social media, quickly attracted attention. Many thought that a large number of male competitors would easily gain the upper hand. The reality was quite different.

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An unexpected winner creates a surprise

At the finish line, it wasn't a football specialist or a sprinter who emerged victorious. The best time was achieved by Jordan Sepho, French international rugby sevens player and Olympic champion. Over the distance, the rugby player demonstrated impressive speed, outperforming all the other participants, including professional sprinter Soudatou Niang. This performance serves as a reminder of the exceptional athletic qualities developed by rugby sevens players.

A fourth place that's worth far more than a podium finish

While Jordan Sepho's victory made a strong impression, the real lesson of the challenge lies elsewhere. Soudatou Niang finished in 4th place overall. In other words, she outperformed the vast majority of the 100 men who started the race.

A remarkable performance that illustrates the level of skill, preparation, and talent required to compete at the highest level of athletics. Far from the stereotypes often associated with women's sport, this demonstration highlighted the gap that exists between a professional athlete and an amateur, regardless of gender.

A viral video that conveys a powerful message

Beyond the spectacle, this challenge primarily served to highlight the athletes' achievements. By ranking among the very best competitors, Soudatou Niang offered a concrete response to the prejudices that still surround women's sport.

The video's success also demonstrates the public's interest in content that entertains while raising awareness. Thanks to its original and accessible format, Younès Nezar has succeeded in drawing attention to a little-known reality: female elite athletes are among the most successful sportswomen in their respective disciplines.

What was meant to be a simple viral challenge has thus ultimately transformed into a beautiful demonstration of talent, respect and recognition for women's sport.