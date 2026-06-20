In China, some women pay €100 to spend a few hours with a stranger.

What if companionship became just another service? In China, a surprising concept is gaining ground: hiring human companionship. For a few hours or a whole day, some people (often women) choose to pay a stranger to share an activity, chat, or simply avoid being alone. This phenomenon speaks volumes about the evolution of urban lifestyles.

When loneliness creates new services

In major Chinese cities, loneliness has become an increasingly visible reality. Between demanding careers, professional mobility, and distance from family, many residents experience a lack of social connection in their daily lives. Faced with this situation, new platforms have emerged with a simple promise: to connect people who want to share a friendly moment, without any particular commitment. The goal is not to create a romance, but to offer human companionship for a few hours.

A platform that offers to "rent" the company

One of the best-known services is called Zuwobo, a name that literally means "rent me" in Mandarin. Its operation is as simple as it is original: the user chooses an activity, and the platform finds them an available companion. The concept appeals to those who want to enjoy a pleasant time without having to organize an outing with their usual group of friends. It's a formula that prioritizes simplicity and flexibility.

Walk, restaurant or video games: there's something for everyone

One of the reasons for the success of these platforms lies in the variety of activities offered. Some opt for a stroll through the city, others for a hike, a meal at a restaurant, or even a video game session at home. The idea is to adapt to everyone's desires and offer a presence that accompanies different moments of daily life. This approach transforms companionship into a customizable service.

Up to €300 for a day

Prices vary depending on the duration and type of activity chosen. For sharing a coffee or a meal, prices generally range from 7 to 20 euros. However, when it comes to being accompanied for a whole day, the bill quickly escalates. Some services can exceed 100 euros and reach over 300 euros depending on the requests. A one-time expense that some consider "the price of a pleasant social experience."

A particular success during the Chinese New Year

Every year, Chinese New Year reminds us of the importance of family ties and reunions. For those who live far from loved ones or alone, this period can sometimes exacerbate feelings of isolation. That's why ride-sharing platforms often see a surge in demand during the festivities. For some users, sharing these moments with someone becomes a way to experience the holiday in a warmer atmosphere.

A trend that raises questions

The development of these services reflects the profound transformations in Chinese society. On the one hand, they provide a concrete response to the need for human connection and allow some people to break free from isolation for a few hours. On the other hand, they raise a fundamental question: what does it mean in a society where the presence of others can be booked like any other service? Between a practical solution and a symbol of changing social bonds, the debate remains open.

One thing is certain: the success of these platforms shows that the need for sharing, exchange and presence remains more important than ever.