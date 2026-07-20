These are precautions that many women take when they run alone.

Society
Fabienne Baure
Photo d'illustration : Ezgi Kaya / Pexels

Putting on your sneakers, getting some fresh air, and enjoying a moment for yourself: that's what running means to many. Yet, for many women, this break also comes with a series of reflexes designed to ensure their safety. An Australian campaign is now bringing this reality back into the spotlight.

Run, but remain constantly on your guard.

As International Women's Day 2026 approaches, Australian sportswear brand LSKD has launched a campaign entitled "She runs, but she never just runs." Its objective is simple: to show the reality behind a run, far removed from the images of freedom often highlighted in advertisements.

The message is based on a striking observation: according to the campaign, 92% of women say they feel concerned about their safety when they go running. This statistic illustrates a widely shared reality, regardless of athletic ability or experience.

A preparation that goes far beyond a warm-up

Even before starting their run, many female runners take a series of precautions that have become almost automatic. Checking that their phone is sufficiently charged, selecting a well-lit and busy route, avoiding certain areas or times of day, letting a loved one know their route... these habits are in addition to traditional physical preparation.

During the race, other reflexes come into play: keeping keys within easy reach, limiting the music volume to remain aware of one's surroundings, or even changing route if a situation seems uncomfortable. Taken individually, these actions may seem insignificant. Together, however, they demonstrate constant vigilance.

A mental load that is often invisible

Beyond practical precautions, the campaign highlights a more subtle reality: hypervigilance. Observing passersby, anticipating behavior, crossing the street, speeding up or slowing down depending on the circumstances... for many women, these calculations are almost instinctive. They are an integral part of their outing, sometimes for years. This constant attention consumes energy and transforms a moment meant to be synonymous with well-being into an exercise where safety remains ever-present in the background.

A message that challenges the whole of society

The campaign slogan sums up its ambition: "Safety shouldn't be a strategy." Rather than reminding women of the precautions to take, LSKD invites them to shift their perspective. The idea is to emphasize that the responsibility for a so-called safe public space cannot rest solely on the women who use it.

The brand thus encourages each person to adopt respectful behaviors: avoiding attitudes that may be perceived as intimidating, intervening in the face of inappropriate behaviors, or questioning the impact of one's own actions.

A campaign that resonates widely

Shared on social media, the initiative quickly generated numerous reactions. Thousands of women shared their own experiences and described the habits they've developed to run more calmly. The issue has even transcended Australian borders. It highlights a reality that many recognize and that has already been addressed by other campaigns, particularly in the world of sports.

By giving runners a voice, this initiative helps to make visible an experience that is often overlooked. It also opens up a broader dialogue on how to make public spaces places where everyone can engage in physical activity with greater peace of mind.

Ultimately, the message is universal: running should first and foremost be a moment of freedom, pleasure and confidence, without safety becoming a constant concern.

Fabienne Baure
Fabienne Baure
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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