Why do women sometimes seem to have a more sensitive sense of smell than men?

The idea that women have a better sense of smell than men is widespread. But what does science say? Several studies confirm that, on average, women perform better than men on olfactory tests, whether detecting, identifying, or distinguishing odors. One study even proposed a biological explanation. Let's take a look, keeping in mind that these are average trends, not absolute rules.

A difference observed in many tests

Numerous studies in the psychology of perception report a slight advantage for women in various olfactory tasks: recognizing a familiar odor, naming it, assessing its intensity, or distinguishing it from another. Researchers also point out that women often demonstrate a greater interest in odors. However, these differences remain modest and vary according to the individual, the methods used, and the culture.

A clue in the brain: the olfactory bulb

In 2014, a team from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro , led by neuroscientist Roberto Lent, provided a biological explanation. By analyzing post-mortem brains (7 men and 11 women), the researchers measured the number of cells in the olfactory bulb, the first region of the brain to receive information from the nose. The result: women had, on average, about 43% more cells and nearly 50% more neurons than men. According to the authors, this contrast could provide an anatomical basis for differences in olfactory sensitivity.

Explanations that are still being debated

Why such a difference? Several hypotheses exist, but none has gained widespread acceptance. The hormonal link is often mentioned, as estrogen can influence the perception of odors. Other researchers propose an evolutionary explanation: a keen sense of smell could have played a role in certain reproductive behaviors, such as bonding with the infant or recognizing relatives. The study's authors also note that, since the brain acquires few cells throughout life, these additional neurons would be present from birth. One question remains: is this extra number of cells truly sufficient to explain the difference in performance?

Based on current knowledge, we can conclude that women, on average, obtain better scores on olfactory tests, and that an anatomical peculiarity of the olfactory bulb offers a plausible explanation. However, these results describe statistical trends: many men have a highly developed sense of smell, and training, age, health, and smoking strongly influence our abilities. Biology, therefore, does not erase the significant individual diversity.