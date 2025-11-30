"I didn't even know how to do laundry": these unlikely classes are a hit with young adults

Just a few years ago, you might have laughed if someone had said they were taking a course to learn how to do laundry or understand their electricity bill. Today, it's no longer a joke: it's a phenomenon. And a popular one. Young adults, seeking independence, are flocking to these unexpected courses that promise to transform the chaos of daily life into something manageable.

An acknowledged lack of practical skills

Many young adults admit to lacking the practical skills to navigate the real world. Faced with a washing machine, some still hesitate before the "cotton" button, wondering whether to call a friend, their parents, or simply give up. Others don't know how to decipher a bill, freeze in front of a rental agreement, or find themselves helpless when confronted with the mysterious art of cooking anything other than pasta. In short, adulthood can arrive suddenly, and it doesn't always come with an instruction manual.

This is precisely why several American and Canadian universities have decided to take action. Their observation is simple: while their students may be able to analyze literary texts or code an application, they are not necessarily equipped to manage their daily lives. So why not offer them "real-life" courses designed to help them build healthy, confident, and sustainable autonomy?

Generation Z facing the big leap

Generation Z, in particular, seems to need this support. Having grown up in often very protective environments, they sometimes leave the family home later in life and, when they finally take the plunge, face a wall of unfamiliar responsibilities. When everything is new—administrative tasks, finances, home maintenance, roommate relationships—it's easy to feel overwhelmed. One of this generation's strengths, however, lies in its ability to learn and adapt quickly, especially when the resources offered are supportive, accessible, and non-judgmental. And that's exactly what these programs provide.

Adulting schools: from Maine to California

Take the Adulting School in Portland, Maine (USA). While its name might make you smile, its success is very real. In these workshops, you learn how to approach a job interview without panicking, how to manage conflicts without losing your footing, how to understand your finances without feeling overwhelmed, and even how to maintain your home without burning out. These sessions, often interactive, are designed to give you confidence and remind you that you are perfectly capable of approaching life with assurance, even when you're just starting out.

At the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, the digital guide "Adulting 101" has become essential. It answers simple yet crucial questions: How do you do laundry without disaster? How do you keep your home clean? How do you cook on a budget without sacrificing your health? How do you manage living with roommates or maintain your mental well-being? The approach is pragmatic, positive, and focused on well-being. The goal isn't to be perfect, but to be independent, capable, and above all, comfortable in your own skin.

In Berkeley, California (USA), a course called "adulting" goes even further. It incorporates budgeting, cooking, job searching, time management, and even interpersonal relationships. In short, a complete package for entering adulthood with confidence and ease. The instructors don't just impart knowledge; they demystify everyday tasks, show that they are achievable, and help students develop skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

A real need confirmed by experts

These initiatives address a genuine need, confirmed by the work of psychologist Jean Twenge. According to her, younger generations are often less independent than previous ones, not due to a lack of ability, but because they have been less involved in practical household tasks. Upon entering university or the workforce, they must then confront a range of unfamiliar responsibilities, which creates considerable stress. Adulting courses aim to dispel this uncertainty by providing concrete answers to questions that are far from obvious when first encountered.

What you actually learn in these courses

What exactly do these courses consist of? They are simple, essential, and incredibly useful.

You learn how to read a lease without getting caught out, how to manage a realistic budget without feeling constrained, how to cook healthily even with a small budget, how to do laundry without anxiety, how to maintain a bathroom or kitchen without it becoming an insurmountable chore.

It also discusses human relationships: how to live in shared accommodation, how to communicate without tension, how to take care of your mental health.

These are all skills that deserve to be valued, because they shape a gentler and more balanced daily life.

Ultimately, these programs demonstrate that "becoming an adult" is not a natural instinct that kicks in overnight. It's a learning process, sometimes chaotic, but always enriching. There's no shame in not knowing everything right away. On the contrary: recognizing that you need a helping hand is already an act of maturity. By reconciling theory and practice, these programs offer young adults a supportive space to explore, try, make mistakes, and succeed.