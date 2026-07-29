Why does breastfeeding in public spaces continue to be a controversial topic on social media?

A simple photo of a mother breastfeeding her baby in a park, a café, or even a train, and the comments erupt. With each viral image, the same debate resurfaces: why does such a natural act continue to be so divisive? Between preconceived notions and evolving attitudes, breastfeeding in public remains a sensitive subject... and wrongly so.

Breastfeeding in public is a right

Let's start with an essential reminder: in France, there is no law against breastfeeding your child in a public place. You don't have to hide, ask for permission, or find a secluded spot to feed your baby. Yet, many mothers still report being told to go to the restroom, get into their car, or cover up. This paradox shows that the problem doesn't stem from the law, but rather from the way some people still view this everyday act.

A natural gesture that has nothing to do with sex

Breastfeeding is a natural and essential act. It is neither a provocation nor an exhibition. Yet, women's breasts are still too often perceived solely from a sexual perspective, which fuels some of the criticism. However, a breast used for breastfeeding simply fulfills its biological function: nourishing a baby. There is nothing indecent about that. Desexualizing this part of the body in this context is crucial to allowing mothers to breastfeed peacefully, wherever they are.

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Social media has long fueled the confusion

The platforms themselves also contributed, albeit unwittingly, to this controversy. For several years, automated tools designed to detect nudity regularly removed breastfeeding photos, without distinguishing between a sexual image and a mother feeding her child. Faced with protests from numerous users and associations, the major social networks finally changed their rules. Today, photos showing breastfeeding are generally permitted under their moderation policies.

Why are some photos still disappearing?

Even though the rules have changed, mistakes still happen. Automated systems can still inadvertently remove a post, especially when certain keywords are misleading. Mass reports of malicious accounts can also lead to temporary removal. Fortunately, these decisions can often be appealed, but this process is time-consuming and can sometimes discourage the content creators involved.

Behind the controversy lies a question of perspective.

Ultimately, the debate goes far beyond algorithms. What keeps coming up in the comments is how our society still perceives women's bodies. Mothers who choose to share a breastfeeding photo generally have only one goal: to show that it's a common, everyday act, so that it stops being considered shocking.

Their approach is not to impose breastfeeding as the only way to feed a child. Each family remains free to make the choice that suits them best. The goal is simply for those who breastfeed to be able to do so without having to justify themselves, without inappropriate remarks, and without being observed as if they were doing something reprehensible.

Ultimately, if the topic keeps resurfacing on social media, it's not because the rules are unclear. They already exist: breastfeeding in public is perfectly fine. Each viral photo serves as a reminder that there's still a long way to go before breastfeeding is finally recognized for what it truly is: a natural, nurturing, and profoundly human act that deserves to be experienced freely, everywhere, without judgment.