Experts have identified 6 types of people who give gifts… which one are you?

On this Christmas Day, your sack is finally packed and the gifts are just waiting to be opened. Like every year, there are several types of elves: those who make presents by hand, those who meticulously follow the wishlist saved on their phone, and those who opt for more traditional gifts, sometimes chosen at the last minute. Experts interviewed by HuffPost identified six gift-giving profiles… which one are you?

The materialist

They often say "it's the thought that counts," but what lies beneath the kraft paper and metallic ribbons is quite revealing. On Christmas Eve, when you play double agent for Santa , you show your true colors. While some are proud of their gifts, others are less boastful and would prefer the anonymity of Secret Santa. Between the grandmother who delights in giving handmade sweaters to the whole family and you, always equipped with the chicest and trendiest gift, there's a world of difference.

For you, a box of chocolates and a beautiful bouquet of flowers aren't even backup plans. They're completely off your list. If you're the type to give three-figure watches, designer bags, or electric scooters to your friends and family, you're labeled "materialistic." And don't worry, that's not a pejorative term. You're not trying to impress or flaunt your wealth. Your gift might be more luxurious and flashy, but it cleverly addresses a desire or a need, whether more or less urgent.

"This type of person usually works in a sector with direct contact with customers or where image is paramount. Their motto: 'You have to look like a baseball player to be a baseball player'," explains Alyse Dermer, founder of Mr. Considerate, to HuffPost.

The sentimental

You hate impersonal gifts like Wonderbox gift sets or pre-made baskets. Instead of lingering in front of displays adorned with large bows and bearing the "gift ideas" sign, you forge your own path. You prefer gifts that have meaning and come from the heart. Gifts that bear the initials of your loved ones or tell a piece of their story.

You know how to touch the hearts of your loved ones with personalized or custom-made gifts. You want your gift to be as unique as the person receiving it. Under the tree, you place jewelry with engraved names, photo books, or cartoon-style family portraits. When the big unwrapping moment arrives, it's not uncommon to see a tear of joy roll down the recipient's cheek. "This person is thoughtful, nostalgic, and values human connection," notes Dermer.

The projector

Your gifts are often clumsy. You don't mean any harm when you give them, but your loved ones might grimace or force a polite "smile." It's hard to hear, but you give gifts that end up on eBay the next day or gather dust in a drawer. Buying gifts is actually a task that deeply bothers you. If you could pay someone to do it for you, you wouldn't hesitate for a second. Not knowing your loved ones' tastes, you give a gift you would have liked to receive yourself, and sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

The spotlight is on the person who gives kitchen robots to busy women, gym memberships to couch potatoes, or Hello Kitty bracelets to 16-year-olds. These gifts are borderline inappropriate, but the person giving them doesn't intend to be hurtful or humiliating.

The procrastinator

You have a clear idea in mind and you know exactly what your loved ones expect from Santa Claus. Except your laid-back attitude is leading you astray from your initial goal and forcing you to revise your plans. You wait until the last minute, and when you finally get to the store, it's sold out. Instead of buying an essential oil diffuser, you settle for a basic incense burner from Action. While the more organized among you buy gifts a month in advance, taking advantage of great deals, you do your Christmas Eve shopping at the same time as you do your grocery shopping for the meal.

The listener

You don't mess around when it comes to gifts. In fact, you're a great listener, and it's thanks to this rare quality that you manage to please your loved ones. You remember everything your friends and family tell you, knowing it will come in handy someday (especially at Christmas). To keep track of these wishes, slipped in between bits of gossip, you may have even created a smart list on your phone. And if the person on the other end replies "I don't need anything" to the question about gifts, you'll conduct a subtle interrogation. Grandmothers excel at this!

The convenience seeker

If you prefer the simplest approach and are looking for easy gifts, then you're a practical person. You always opt for "safe" gifts, tried-and-true favorites: a box of chocolates, a gift certificate from a well-known retailer, a plain throw blanket. You wouldn't risk choosing perfume from Sephora or a book from a bookstore. However, that doesn't mean you neglect your loved ones: after all, everyone has their own love language.

What matters isn't so much the nature of the gift, but rather the gesture. A small handwritten card and a few treats are sometimes worth more than an overpriced gadget that wasn't even on the list.