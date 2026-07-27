Why do women pay more than men at the hairdresser?

Society
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : Designed by Magnific

Walking into a hair salon can sometimes bring a surprise when it comes time to pay the bill. For a service that seems similar, women often pay more than men. So, where does this price difference come from? Let's take a closer look at this still very common practice.

Prices that remain very different

The consumer association CLCV studied prices in 902 hair salons across France. Its findings are unequivocal: a package including shampoo, cut, and styling costs an average of €20.46 for men, compared to €30.07 for women. This represents a difference of approximately 47%. Even more surprising, among all the establishments analyzed, only one offered unisex pricing, calculated solely based on the time spent and products used, without distinguishing between male and female clients.

Hair length doesn't explain everything

Professionals often argue that longer hair requires more time, technique, and products. In this case, a higher price is understandable. However, in reality, this justification doesn't always align with the price lists.

The survey cites, for example, a salon where a short haircut for a woman costs €69, compared to €34 for a man, regardless of hair length. A long, so-called feminine haircut is priced at €72, only a few euros more. In other words, the price difference sometimes seems to be more related to the gender indicated on the price list than to the actual service provided.

A permitted practice... but one that raises questions

In France, hair salons are free to set their own prices, provided they are clearly displayed. Offering different prices for women and men is therefore not illegal. However, the CLCV (National Consumer Association) highlights another problem: more than one in five salons did not properly comply with the requirement to display their prices visibly outside. Without this information, it is more difficult to compare prices before sitting in the chair.

Trade shows that change the rules

More and more establishments are now choosing a different approach. Rather than differentiating prices by gender, they calculate them based on concrete criteria: hair length, the time required for the service, or the quantity of products used. This method is often considered more transparent. It also allows them to welcome everyone more inclusively, without imposing a choice between a "woman" or "man" category.

A good question to ask

If you're getting a short haircut and the price seems high, don't hesitate to ask what justifies the cost. The time spent, the technique used, or the treatments performed can explain the difference... but these elements deserve to be clearly detailed.

Ultimately, the price difference observed in many salons seems primarily due to long-established business practices. This trend is gradually changing as clients seek fairer, more transparent pricing based primarily on the services actually provided.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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