Cabaia women's travel bags: practical and versatile for all your adventures

Going on an adventure with luggage that is both stylish and functional is possible.

Cabaia women's travel bags meet this requirement with two flagship models: the Duffle Adventurer 40L and the Duffle Étudier 48L .

Designed for traveling light without sacrificing organization, they impress with their remarkable versatility . Whether it's a spontaneous weekend getaway, a business trip, or a multi-day escape, each model adapts to your needs.

Add to that serious eco-responsible commitments and unparalleled durability, and you get companions that deserve their place in your daily life.

Duffle Adventurer 40L or Duffle Examiner 48L: which Cabaia travel bag should you choose?

The choice between these two travel bags essentially comes down to the length of your stay. The Duffle Adventurer 40L measures 29 × 30 × 45 cm and weighs only 1.34 kg.

Priced at €119.00 , it stands out as the ideal companion for weekends and business trips. Its capacity allows it to be taken as cabin baggage by most airlines, including Air France, EasyJet, KLM, Lufthansa, Ryanair, SWISS, Transavia and Vueling.

The Duffle Analyser 48L , on the other hand, measures 28 × 58 × 30 cm and weighs 1.43 kg. Priced at €149.00 , it's designed for 3- to 5-day trips with its generous volume. Despite its larger capacity, its weight remains remarkably low, a sign of its carefully controlled lightness .

Both models share the 3-in-1 carrying system , water-repellent vegan fabric, and modular MOLLE system . The deciding factor remains simple: the duration of your trip dictates your choice between the Adventurer and the Chercher.

Clever storage solutions and carrying options designed for all situations

The Adventurer's advantages for efficient organization

The Duffle Adventurer features a 14-inch laptop compartment , internal snap pockets, and a wide opening on top that makes it easy to store folded clothes without wrinkling them.

It comes with two MOLLE pouches and a shoulder strap, making it a particularly complete piece of luggage right out of the box.

The Visitor and its specialized storage

The Examiner, on the other hand, offers a separate shoe compartment , a real advantage for protecting clothes from soles. Its 45° angled water bottle pocket allows for quick access while on the go.

The secure 15-inch laptop compartment and magnetic handles complete a package designed for everyday comfort.

Common to both duffle bags are the external zipped flat pocket with anti-theft system , the sturdy plastic hook for hanging keys and a neat printed inner lining.

The 3-in-1 carrying system — by hand via reinforced handles, on the shoulder or on the back thanks to the padded straps — guarantees ergonomics adapted to each situation.

Eco-friendly travel bags designed to last.

Cabaia has built its reputation on concrete and verifiable environmental commitments. The brand, developed in Paris , holds numerous recognized certifications:

EVE Vegan Label: products guaranteed free of animal products and cruelty-free

Label: products guaranteed free of animal products and cruelty-free B-Corp certification for high social and environmental standards

certification for high social and environmental standards Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification and REACH compliance, guaranteeing the absence of harmful chemicals

certification and REACH compliance, guaranteeing the absence of harmful chemicals Global Recycled Standard (GRS, No. TE-00321941, Bureau Veritas) certification with at least 50% recycled materials

Manufacturing takes place in SMETA or BSCI certified workshops, guaranteeing rigorous ethical and social practices. The packaging, recyclable and free of disposable plastic, extends this commitment right up to the moment of unboxing.

Thesebags have an estimated lifespan of 30 years and come with a lifetime warranty and replacement in case of defects. A sustainable investment, a far cry from disposable models.

The range of available colours — burgundy, brown, black, blue, pink, grey, green, beige, red and many more — allows each woman to find the design that suits her.

The model names inspire travel: Nice, Reykjavik, Berlin, Wellington, or even New York.

Essential items to pack in your Cabaia travel bag for a successful weekend

Optimizing your travel planning starts with a good selection of clothing. Pack two daytime outfits and one evening outfit, underwear for two to three days, a pair of pajamas, and a spare pair of shoes.

The wide opening of the duffle bag allows folded clothes to be stored without damaging them.

For accessories, the MOLLE pouch system proves invaluable. You can slip in jewelry, scarves, shawls, or even hats, depending on the season. In summer, caps and sunglasses will also find their place easily.

A well-stocked toiletry bag is essential: toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, and bath products. For those who wear makeup, a dedicated beauty kit with a complete routine and makeup remover is a must.

The Cabaia vanity case, compatible with both models, is also a practical solution for centralizing these essentials.

Clothes and shoes in the main compartment Toiletries and beauty kit in MOLLE pouches Identity documents and portable electronic devices in the anti-theft pocket Seasonal accessories in the internal snap pockets

For care, these bags should be hand-cleaned with a damp cloth and mild soap. Returns are free within 14 days, and delivery is free on orders over €50 .

Secure payment is available through Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, and Scalapay. Customer service is available Monday through Friday, from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM.