Why are tourists now flocking to this ordinary place?

Forget the endless queues at iconic monuments. The new tourist attraction? Supermarkets. Yes, these everyday places are becoming must-see spots, transformed into playgrounds for cultural, economic, and culinary exploration. Welcome to the era of "supermarket tourism."

The supermarket, the new trendy destination

Long perceived as simply a place to shop, the supermarket is changing its status . Fueled by social media, particularly TikTok, this global trend is attracting a curious, connected generation eager for authenticity. Young tourists no longer go there just to buy snacks: they come to observe, compare, film, and share.

In the aisles, phones in hand, they document their discoveries: surprising packaging, new flavors, local products unavailable at home. The supermarket then becomes a space for sociological immersion. What do people eat for breakfast here? Which snacks dominate the shelves? What place do local products occupy compared to major international brands? This ordinary place is transformed into a genuine tourist attraction.

A cultural immersion between two aisles

The sheer variety of products tells an immediate story. An entire aisle dedicated to hot sauces can reveal an intense and spicy culinary culture. In Japan, KitKat flavors are inspired by matcha or sakura. In Brittany, certain local chip brands have become almost regional emblems. Photographing these products, tasting them, comparing them—it's like stepping into the heart of a country. Much more than a simple purchase, it's a sensory exploration.

"Hauls": when grocery shopping goes viral

On social media, "haul" videos are a huge hit. The concept is simple: show off your finds, often unusual or typically local snacks. This type of content transforms a mundane act into a moment of entertainment. You're no longer bringing back a classic postcard, but a pack of cookies with improbable flavors or a soda you can't find anywhere else. The souvenir is savored, shared, and recounted. And above all, it extends the trip long after you're back home.

Giving meaning back to the ordinary

This success reveals an interesting evolution: travel is no longer limited to spectacular monuments. It extends to everyday places, to the details that shape real life. Exploring a supermarket means accepting that culture is also hidden in a bag of chips, a local sauce, or an entire aisle dedicated to a specific ingredient. Your curiosity doesn't depend on the prestige of a place, but on your perspective. And perhaps that's the true modernity of travel: transforming the ordinary into a memorable experience.

Ultimately, the supermarket seems unremarkable at first glance. Yet, it encapsulates the tastes, habits, and stories of a region. In the end, it's not the place itself that creates the adventure, but your desire to explore in a different way.