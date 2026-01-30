Hair clips: a seemingly harmless gesture that weakens the hair without us even realizing it.

A practical and ubiquitous accessory in hair care routines, the hair clip seems like the perfect ally for busy days. However, its repeated—and often mechanical—use can have unexpected effects on the health of your hair. This simple gesture, performed by millions of people every day, hides very real risks for the hair fiber, especially when done incorrectly or too frequently.

A useful accessory… but sometimes aggressive

Hair clips are popular for their comfort: they allow you to tie your hair back without too much tension, without an elastic band, and without necessarily disrupting the curl or natural shape. They are thus a gentle and quick solution, used at work, at home, or for tying up wet hair after a shower. But behind this simplicity lies a hidden danger: depending on its shape, material, and how it is used, a hair clip can weaken the hair, suffocate it, break it, or even lead to a loss of density in the long term.

Pressure points and mechanical breakage

The primary source of damage comes from pressure applied to the same spot, day after day. When you repeatedly position your hair clip at the back of your head, you apply constant mechanical stress to a specific area. This can cause localized wear on the hair fiber and promote breakage, especially in hair that is already dry or damaged. The teeth of some clips, particularly inexpensive models made of hard plastic, can also grip strands too tightly. If the hair is sandwiched, compressed, or twisted unnaturally, this can create invisible micro-fractures… until it finally snaps.

The effect is aggravated on wet hair.

Many people use clips on damp hair, thinking they are letting it air dry more naturally. However, this is precisely when hair is most vulnerable. Saturated with water, it loses elasticity and strength. Clipping, twisting, or flattening wet hair significantly increases the risk of breakage. According to dermatologists specializing in hair health, the fragility of wet hair can triple the likelihood of damage from excessive pressure.

Automatic gestures that leave traces

Another common behavior is readjusting the clip several times a day, sometimes gently pulling on the hair to tighten it. This repeated action can cause repetitive traction, a potential source of traction alopecia—a type of localized hair loss often seen around the hairline or at the nape of the neck. This form of hair loss, while reversible in its early stages, can become permanent if the tension on the hair follicles is constant and prolonged.

All hair types concerned

While fine or curly hair is most susceptible to breakage, no hair type is entirely immune. Thick or straight hair can also suffer gradual weakening if compressed or tied up without care. Certain hair textures, such as kinky or wavy hair, may also react more strongly to internal friction caused by poorly fitted clips, leading to persistent knots or frizz.

What alternatives or precautions should be adopted?

It's not about banning hair clips altogether, but rather using them in moderation and with caution. Here are a few simple steps to take to limit the risks:

Vary the attachment areas to avoid always pressing on the same spot.

Opt for quality clamps with smooth edges and a good grip without excessive tightening.

Avoid using on wet hair, or opt for soft ties like fabric scrunchies.

Do not sleep with a clamp, as the nighttime friction aggravates the tension.

Observe the condition of its lengths: breakage, thinner areas or localized loss of density are warning signs.

What seems harmless isn't always. Using a hair clip, especially repeatedly and carelessly, can lead to invisible but real damage to your hair. Mechanical wear, repeated pulling, and the impact on already fragile hair are all factors to consider in a gentle hair care routine.

By paying attention to these small gestures, you protect not only the beauty, but also the long-term health of your hair.