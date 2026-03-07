Looking "unkempt": the new trendy "masculine" haircut

In 2026, men's hair trends (and those for anyone with short hair) are taking a more relaxed turn. A new "masculine" hair trend is emerging on social media: the "effortless chic" look. Natural textures, soft volume, and free movement are increasingly appealing to men who want a stylish look without the stiffness.

The wolf cut, star of controlled disorder

It's impossible to ignore the wolf cut. This hybrid cut, inspired by both the mullet and the voluminous fringes of the 70s, has become one of the most sought-after styles of the moment. Its principle: mid-length hair on top, deliberately tousled, combined with a softer layering on the sides.

The result is a dynamic, slightly wild yet always elegant look. The charm of the wolf cut lies in this impression of an almost impromptu hairstyle, as if your hair had naturally found its place.

On social media, this cut is popular for its free-spirited nature. It enhances the natural movement of the hair and works particularly well with wavy or slightly thick textures. It's a cut that celebrates personality and individuality rather than rigid perfection.

Messy crop: the French crop, the casual version

Another must-have right now is the messy crop, a more relaxed evolution of the famous French crop. The fringe, slightly tapered, grazes the eyebrows while the hair remains matte and textured. The goal is no longer to slick the hair back, but to let its movement flow naturally. Hairstylists on social media are posting numerous tutorials to show how to achieve this natural, almost spontaneous effect.

This cut is particularly well-suited to wavy or curly hair, which instantly adds texture and volume. It's also suitable for men (or anyone with short hair) looking for a low-maintenance hairstyle: a few simple steps are all it takes to achieve a stylish look.

The return of natural lengths with the bro flow

For men (or anyone with short hair) who prefer to keep more length, the bro flow is one of the most popular options. This style relies on layered cuts that create volume while allowing the hair to fall naturally around the face. The result evokes a "just back from the beach" effect, with soft, airy strands that move freely.

The idea isn't to tame the hair, but to work with it. A light oil or texturizing spray adds shine and defines strands without weighing down the hairstyle. The overall look remains fluid, natural, and very easy to wear.

Why is the "imperfect" haircut so appealing?

If these haircuts for men (or anyone with short hair) are becoming so popular everywhere, it's no coincidence. They perfectly reflect a new vision of so-called masculine style.

First, they require little maintenance. The natural texture of the hair is enhanced, which often allows it to air dry and be restyled in just a few seconds.

Furthermore, they embody a form of authenticity. The era of ultra-smooth styling and glossy gel seems to be giving way to a more relaxed approach, where style is built around personality.

Finally, these haircuts for men (or anyone with short hair) are extremely versatile. They work just as well in a professional setting as in a more festive or creative atmosphere.

In short, one thing is certain: in 2026, the so-called "masculine" style celebrates controlled imperfection more than ever. A vibrant, free, and natural cut/hairstyle that proves that sometimes all it takes is letting hair breathe to reveal its full potential.