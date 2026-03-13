We thought this 1990s accessory was forgotten, but it's making a comeback in 2026.

Fashion loves to delve into its archives. After several iconic pieces from the 1990s and 2000s, a hair accessory that many thought was relegated to the back of drawers is making a comeback. In 2026, the zigzag headband is making an unexpected return… and it could very well become one of the most fun hair accessories of the moment.

Spotted on the Fashion Week catwalks

The zigzag headband made a major comeback at Paris Fashion Week. On the Miu Miu runway, several models sported this iconic, instantly recognizable, jagged accessory. Composed of small, successive waves, often made of metal or plastic, this headband helps to pull hair back while adding structure to the hairstyle.

On the runway, it was used to create simple yet highly graphic looks, leaving the face uncovered and the hair naturally highlighted. For many fashion observers, this choice is no accident. It's part of a broader trend: the reinterpretation of the aesthetic codes of the 1990s and early 2000s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @pimplesandprada

A cult accessory from the 1990s

For many, the zigzag headband immediately evokes memories of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Back then, this accessory was everywhere: in school playgrounds, teen magazines, and on the red carpet. Several celebrities contributed significantly to its popularity. Britney Spears and Paris Hilton wore it on numerous occasions, while David Beckham also adopted it, helping to make it a prominent part of pop culture.

Its success was largely due to its unique shape. The headband's waves hold the hair in place while creating a subtle volume at the crown. The result: a quick, practical hairstyle that instantly adds style without much effort.

The grand return of the Y2K aesthetic

If this accessory is making a comeback today, it's also because it fits into a trend very present in current fashion: the Y2K aesthetic. This term refers to the popular styles around the year 2000, now rediscovered and reinterpreted by designers. For the past few seasons, many brands have been revisiting the visual codes of this period. Mini bags, colorful hair clips, tinted glasses, and headbands are gradually returning to collections and everyday looks.

The zigzag headband fits perfectly into this embrace of nostalgia. For younger generations, it represents a fun retro piece. For others, it simply evokes a time when fashion allowed itself more lightness and experimentation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WIMBERLY'S | BEAUTY BAR (@wimberlys_beautybar)

An easy accessory to adopt

If this accessory is making a comeback in terms of trends, it's also thanks to its simplicity. Unlike some elaborate hairstyles, the zigzag headband allows you to style your hair in seconds. It can be worn in many ways:

with hair down for a natural and relaxed style

with a ponytail or a bun to show off the face

on short hair to add dimension to the hairstyle

This accessory also has the advantage of being suitable for all hair textures and lengths. It doesn't aim to transform your hair, but rather to complement and enhance it as it is.

A nostalgia that transcends generations

The return of the zigzag headband perfectly illustrates how fashion works: what seemed outdated can suddenly become trendy again a few decades later. Accessories from the 1990s and 2000s continue to inspire designers and appeal to new generations. Revisited, modernized, or simply reimagined with a touch of irony, they find a second life in current trends.

Ultimately, this small accessory—the zigzag headband—serves as a reminder of something essential: beauty is also a playground. And sometimes, a simple headband is all it takes to give your style a retro touch full of personality.