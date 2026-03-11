In Paris, this actress is bringing back the chic side parting.

Beauty trends evolve regularly, and some hairstyles considered "outdated" often end up making a comeback. This is the case with the side part, which seems to be experiencing a resurgence in popularity. During Paris Fashion Week, French actress Léa Seydoux notably attracted attention by sporting this hairstyle, reviving interest in this haircut.

A notable appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Léa Seydoux attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show held in the Cour Carrée of the Louvre in Paris. The event, conceived by artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, brought together numerous personalities from the worlds of fashion and film. For the occasion, the French actress opted for an elegant hairstyle featuring soft waves and a side part. This simple yet sophisticated look quickly caught the attention of fashion observers and beauty enthusiasts.

A hairstyle inspired by classic chic

The side part has long been associated with Hollywood aesthetics. In the 1940s and 50s, many actresses adopted this style to frame their faces and add movement to their hairstyles. This type of hairstyle often creates a slightly asymmetrical fringe, giving a sophisticated effect without requiring complex styling. In Léa Seydoux's case, the hairstyle was paired with natural waves, enhancing an elegant and romantic look.

The return of a trend from the 2000s

The side part was also a defining hair trend in the 2000s and early 2010s, widely adopted on the red carpet and in everyday life. For the past few years, hair trends have favored the middle part, considered more modern and minimalist. However, some stylists and hairdressers are now observing a gradual return of the side part, particularly at fashion shows and events.

A simple trick to add volume to your hair

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, a side part also offers a practical advantage: it can add volume to the hair. Hairdressers explain that "moving the part away from the natural hairline creates a sense of dimension at the roots." This makes the hair appear thicker and adds movement to the hairstyle. This technique is often used to add volume to fine hair or to structure a hairstyle without using too many styling products.

By appearing with a side part during Paris Fashion Week, Léa Seydoux brought a classic hairstyle back into the spotlight, a style that could very well be making a comeback among current trends. Easy to achieve and flattering, this hairstyle proves that a simple hair detail can sometimes transform an entire look.