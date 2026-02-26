The "Christy Cut" haircut is making a comeback, inspired by a 1990s supermodel.

The 1990s have never been more present in beauty inspiration. This year, 2026, an iconic cut is making a remarkable comeback: the "Christy Cut," directly inspired by the chic and natural look of Christy Turlington. Minimalist, structured, and easy to manage, it ticks all the boxes for the current trend.

A signature cut born on the catwalks

The "Christy Cut" pays homage to the short, slightly layered haircut that Christy Turlington wore in the early 1990s. At the time, the American model established herself as one of the most prominent faces of her generation, alongside Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford.

While supermodels are often associated with voluminous lengths, Christy Turlington opted for a more streamlined alternative: a short, subtly layered bob with movement and a natural part. A structured cut, but never rigid, elegant without being stiff. This hairstyle quickly became her signature. A cut that complements the face instead of dominating it.

Why this big comeback in 2026?

The comeback of the "Christy Cut" is part of the 1990s nostalgia wave that has been influencing fashion and beauty for several seasons. Following minimalist clothing, bronzed lips, and more natural eyebrows, hairstyles are now following the same trend.

Today, you're looking for easy-to-manage cuts, less rigid, more authentic. The "Christy Cut" perfectly fulfills this desire. It gently frames the face, highlights your features, and gives an impression of natural poise. On social media, many hairdressers are presenting it as a modern alternative to the strict bob or highly styled, extra-long lengths. It offers an ideal balance between structure and freedom. You get a cut that lives with you, that moves, that breathes.

A cut that celebrates all textures

One of the great advantages of the "Christy Cut" is its versatility. It's not limited to a single hair type or face shape. It adapts to:

For straight or slightly wavy hair

For fine hair as well as thicker hair

To different face shapes

The subtle layering adds movement without removing too much fabric. It lightens the cut while maintaining natural volume. Worn with a center part or slightly off-center, it retains that 1990s feel while remaining firmly rooted in current trends.

The enduring legacy of supermodels

The success of the "Christy Cut" is a reminder of the enduring influence of 1990s supermodels. Christy Turlington remains associated with an image of understated elegance and timeless beauty. Her style transcended trends without ever seeming dated. In 2026, adopting this cut doesn't mean copying the past, but rather revisiting a classic. It's about choosing a structured yet simple aesthetic. A cut that doesn't require hours of styling to look impeccable. A look that enhances your posture, your gaze, your personality.

A controlled simplicity that feels good

In a world saturated with meticulously crafted trends, the "Christy Cut" finally brings a breath of fresh air. It proves that a haircut can be chic without being complicated, modern without being extreme. Your beauty lies not in excess, but in precision. This cut highlights your features, respects your texture, and complements your energy. It doesn't seek to transform you, but to reveal what you already possess.

In short, the "Christy Cut" isn't just a nostalgic nod. It's a style statement: minimalist, confident, and timeless. A cut that transcends decades without losing its essence, allowing you to display a natural elegance, perfectly aligned with your true self.