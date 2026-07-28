This haircut is ideal if you're looking for minimal maintenance.

What if the perfect haircut was also the one that saved you time? Some hairstyles require frequent touch-ups to maintain their look, while others remain impeccable for months. Among them, the long bob stands out as a sure bet for combining style and simplicity every day.

The long bob, a timeless classic

The fact that the long bob, also known as the "long bob," transcends trends without losing its charm is no accident. Its main advantage lies in its structure. Cut between the chin and the collarbone, it maintains a beautiful line week after week. Unlike highly styled cuts that quickly lose their shape, the long bob naturally grows out. The hair simply gains a few centimeters without disrupting the overall balance. As a result, a visit to the hairdresser every two or three months is often enough to preserve its elegance.

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A cut that makes everyday life easier

The long bob is also appealing because of its easy maintenance. Its medium length offers a good balance: enough weight to keep unruly volume in check, but short enough to dry quickly, even when air-dried. If your hair is wavy, its natural movement adds dimension to the style effortlessly. If it's straight, the cut maintains a clean and polished look. Blow-drying then becomes optional, not essential.

A cut that flatters all textures

One of the great advantages of the long bob is its ability to adapt to every hair type.

On thick hair, a few adjustments to the lengths will achieve a harmonious fall.

If your hair is fine, a straight cut creates an impression of substance and density.

As for curly hair, a cut done on dry hair, curl by curl, respects its natural bounce and highlights its texture.

In all cases, determining the final length on dry hair remains the best way to obtain a result that is true to your hair.

A style that suits all your desires

The long bob has another advantage: its versatility. It complements both a casual look and a more sophisticated outfit. Without requiring a complex hairstyle, it instantly gives an impression of polished style. A simple side part, a slightly tousled effect, or a sleeker finish is all it takes to refresh its look as you wish, without changing the cut itself.

Details to consider before you begin

If you're planning to grow your hair out long-term, it's best to discuss it at your next hair appointment. The transition from a short bob to longer hair can take some time before you achieve a uniform length.

In short, the long bob has everything to appeal to those looking for an easy-to-manage hairstyle. Elegant, adaptable, and low-maintenance, it allows you to enjoy chic hair without frequent trips to the hairdresser or spending long minutes in front of the mirror every morning.