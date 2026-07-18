These hair accessories can transform a hairstyle in seconds

Hairdressing
Léa Michel
@sph_oie / TikTok

Want to give your hairstyle a fresh new look without spending hours in front of the mirror? Hair accessories are the perfect allies to instantly transform your style. Barrettes, clips, combs, or decorative pins: sometimes all it takes is a single detail to make a world of difference. And the best part? There are no rules: whatever your age, hair length, or face shape, you're free to wear the accessories you love.

Hair clips, the queens of express change

Long associated with childhood, hair clips have now gained respectability. They come in a multitude of styles, from models adorned with pearls to versions set with rhinestones, including metallic finishes or graphic shapes.

Tucked to the side to hold back a strand of hair or placed above an ear, a barrette is all it takes to add an elegant touch to a simple hairstyle. Prefer a bolder look? Two identical barrettes worn symmetrically create a modern and very trendy effect.

@kath._.ar #hairclips #swag #moodboard #pinterest #aesthetic ♬ original sound - akssu

Decorative clips and combs, as practical as they are stylish

Decorative hair clips are a winner. They allow you to quickly secure your hair while adding a stylish touch to your hairstyle. A messy bun, a half-up style, or an impromptu updo instantly takes on a new look thanks to a pretty clip. Embellished combs are also invaluable allies.

Tucked behind a bun or over a half-up style, they add a sophisticated touch without requiring any special technique. As a bonus, these accessories often hold hair more gently than some overly tight elastics.

@bivisii Every form every color thank u ♬ original sound - ash

Hairpins that catch everyone's eye

If you love the details that make a hairstyle shine, decorative hairpins are for you. Adorned with pearls, crystals, or delicate little motifs, they illuminate a bun, a braid, or even loose hair in seconds.

For festive occasions, jeweled headbands or delicate hair chains can also transform an everyday hairstyle into a more elegant look. It's a simple way to add a touch of sparkle without completely changing your style.

@sph_oie #hairrings #healthyhair #hairstyle #relatable #fyp ♬ original sound - Liiroyzz

The only rule? To have fun!

Hair accessories have no age limit, no "ideal" hair length, and no set style. Short, long, curly, straight, gray, colored, or natural hair: anything goes. They work just as well with loose hair as with a ponytail, a braid , or a slightly messy bun. They aren't reserved for a specific face shape or occasion, but for anyone who wants to add a personal touch to their hairstyle. And you don't need to be a hair expert: a few seconds are all it takes to give your look character.

Ultimately, hair jewelry proves that you don't need to revolutionize your routine to change your look. A pretty barrette, an elegant clip, or a few well-chosen pins are sometimes enough to reveal the full potential of a hairstyle and express your style, simply and according to your desires.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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