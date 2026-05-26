A hair color that was adored in the 2000s is making a strong comeback this summer.

Hair trends are cyclical, and summer 2026 is no exception. This season, colorists agree: warm, luminous highlights, emblematic of the early 2000s, are making a major comeback. Goodbye to the icy blondes and ashy shades that reigned supreme for so long; hello to caramel, honey, and golden hues, which bring warmth and depth to hair. A sunny color, perfectly suited to the warmer months.

The great return of warm and luminous reflections

For years, many people have tried to avoid warm tones, deemed "too brassy." This trend is clearly reversing for summer 2026. According to industry professionals, warm blondes, in shades of caramel, honey, or creamy blondes, are emerging as one of the key colors of the summer. These shades, reminiscent of the natural radiance of sun-kissed hair, flatter all skin tones and provide instant luminosity. A definite return to warmth, after seasons dominated by cool tones.

The "money piece," a signature of the 2000s

Beyond the color itself, it's also an iconic technique from the 2000s that's making a strong comeback: face-framing highlights, now dubbed "money pieces." These lighter highlights, concentrated around the face, instantly brighten the complexion and add structure to the hairstyle. Colorists are noting a clear return to contrast and dimension, after years of very natural, blended color. This approach, both nostalgic and modern, allows for a revival of a powerful beauty signature from that era.

Why this trend is appealing again

Several factors explain this resurgence in popularity. First, the enduring influence of the "Y2K" aesthetic, so prevalent in fashion and makeup, naturally extends to hair. Second, the desire for warmth and brightness, particularly appreciated in summer. Finally, these warm shades offer a practical advantage: they often require less maintenance than cool blondes, which demand regular pigmentation treatments. An ideal compromise between style and ease of care.

With the return of warm highlights and the "money piece" hair color, summer 2026 is reviving a beloved hair color from twenty years ago. A bright and accessible trend that proves once again that the fashion of the 2000s continues to inspire.