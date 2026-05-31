"You're still gorgeous": she shaves her head and moves internet users

Sharing one's vulnerability sometimes requires immense courage. This is what content creator Sheci Davila (@shecidavila) demonstrated by posting a video on Instagram in which she shaved her head as part of her treatment for ovarian cancer. A sincere and profoundly human moment that sparked a wave of reactions around the world.

An intimate moment shared with authenticity

In this Reel (Instagram video), Sheci Davila (@shecidavila) appears in a room bathed in natural light, accompanied by her partner. The young woman chose to film a significant milestone in her journey: the moment she decided to say goodbye to her hair. Beside her, her partner gently and lovingly supports her. The video is remarkably simple, allowing the emotion and the reality of what many people facing chemotherapy experience to take center stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shecidavila

An avalanche of messages of support

Within hours, the post garnered thousands of comments. Many internet users praised the content creator's strength, sincerity, and determination. Among the most frequent messages were words of encouragement, solidarity, and admiration.

Several people also shared their own experiences with the disease or treatment-related hair loss, creating a genuine space for exchange and support. This video by Sheci Davila (@shecidavila) also opened up the discussion about a reality that remains difficult for many patients: the physical changes brought about by cancer treatments.

Beyond hair, the freedom to have control over one's body

While many comments tell Sheci Davila that she remains "beautiful," the message goes far beyond the question of appearance. A woman can wear her hair long, short, shaved, or choose not to follow any particular aesthetic standards. Her hair belongs to her, just like her body. This choice doesn't need to be validated by beauty standards to be legitimate.

The sequence thus serves as a reminder of a fundamental truth: shaving one's head does not diminish a person's identity, personality, or worth. It's not about "staying beautiful despite a physical change." It is, above all, about the freedom to do what one wants with one's body, whatever the reasons may be.

A speech that raises awareness

For several months, Sheci Davila (@shecidavila) has been using her social media to document her daily life and raise awareness about ovarian cancer. Through her posts, she candidly discusses the different stages of the disease, helping to raise awareness of a cancer that is still too often diagnosed late. By sharing such personal moments, she also gives visibility to those going through similar experiences and reminds us of the importance of solidarity in the face of this disease.

With this heartfelt video, Sheci Davila (@shecidavila) demonstrates that a simple gesture can have an immense impact. This moving post prompts reflection and encourages a more open and compassionate perspective on bodily transformations.