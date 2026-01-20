The "piecey fringe" is emerging as the hairstyle trend of 2026

Curtain bangs are giving way to the "piecey bang," the new hair trend of 2026, notably seen on American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande and actress Pamela Anderson. Tapered, textured, and effortless, this cut exudes modernity while being incredibly easy to wear every day.

The texture that revolutionizes bangs

Unlike a sleek, structured fringe, the "piecey bang" relies on thin, separate strands that graze the forehead. This lightness creates natural movement and instantly gives a relaxed yet chic look. Hairstylists are noticing a growing enthusiasm for this "moving" fringe, a far cry from the style of bangs that require curling irons and hairspray.

Her secret: a layered fringe that lightens the hair at the roots while maintaining volume at the ends. The result: a subtle framing of the face that brightens the complexion.

Perfect for all face and hair types

Its great strength lies in its adaptability. American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse, and singer Lisa from the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink prove that this segment transcends ages and styles.

Whether your hair is fine, thick, straight, or wavy, this fringe blends seamlessly and enhances your features. It provides both structure and softness, elegantly framing the face while remaining easy to style every day. Versatile and timeless, it's a sure choice for those who want to combine modern style with practicality.

Goodbye perfectly smooth, hello natural movement

This revival is part of the 2026 aesthetic: goodbye to over-controlled hair, hello to sophisticated naturalness. The "piecey bang" celebrates stylish imperfection: confidently unruly strands, a matte texture, and natural root volume. The piecey fringe works just as well with a wavy bob as with extra-long hair.

Famous London and New York hairdressers are seeing a surge in demand: "+200% for textured bangs in 6 months." Social media is overflowing with tutorials on how to recreate the look at home or maintain your bangs. And for those hesitant to take the plunge: start by lightly thinning your existing bangs. An experienced hairdresser will then be able to create texture without drastically shortening them.

In short, by 2026, bangs are no longer static: they dance, they live, they frame with softness. The "piecey bang" transforms the so-called traditional fringe into a vibrant fashion accessory that exudes confidence and lightness.