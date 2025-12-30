Search here...

Do you dream of a blow-dry in two minutes? This quick trick makes all the difference.

Hairdressing
Julia P.
@kend__v/TikTok

Rushed mornings, hair tired from the heat, or simply a desire for simplicity are all reasons to rethink the traditional blow-dry. For a long time, volume seemed reserved for lengthy sessions armed with a round brush and a scorching hot hairdryer. Today, social media has brought a quicker alternative to the forefront.

The key gesture that changes everything

The principle relies on a minimalist yet remarkably effective combination: a comb, a touch of tension, and a dab of hairspray. Nothing complicated or intimidating. You begin by isolating a section of hair, ideally on the top of your head or where your hair tends to lack volume. Using a comb, you gently pull the section upwards, respecting the natural texture and flexibility of your hair. The goal is not to force it, but to guide it.

While the section of hair is held slightly taut, apply a light mist of hairspray directly to the roots. A little goes a long way: lightness is key. Once the section is released, the hair will return to its natural movement, but with a subtle bounce, airy hold, and a very flattering tousled effect.

Natural volume, without damaging your hair

This quick and easy technique is especially appealing to those who want to preserve the health of their hair. Without excessive heat or harsh tools, this technique respects the hair as a whole. By repeating this movement on a few strategic sections, you achieve a subtle, elegant, and modern "blow-out" effect. Hair appears fuller without ever looking stiff. You can finish with a light mist of hairspray to harmonize the overall look, always with the aim of maintaining movement and freedom.

The perfect trick to feel good, quickly and without stress

Adopted by many online beauty enthusiasts, this method serves as a reminder of one essential thing: feeling good about your appearance should never be a chore. You have the right to love your hair without spending an hour in front of the mirror. You have the right to choose simplicity, effectiveness, and gentleness.

Whether you want to space out your laundry, gain a few extra minutes of sleep, or simply reconnect with a lighter routine, this practice easily integrates into your daily life. It doesn't seek to hide, but to reveal. And sometimes, that's exactly what we need to start the day with confidence and self-compassion.

@kend__v 헤어 볼륨 비밀 비법 🤣 #shorts #beauty #hairstyle ♬ 오리지널 사운드 - 켄드 KEND

A small gesture, a big effect, and above all a new way of approaching beauty: freer, faster and profoundly positive.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
Article précédent
"Scandinavian blonde": the haircut that brightens, even without sun

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Scandinavian blonde": the haircut that brightens, even without sun

Long associated with Nordic countries and their bright summers, Scandinavian blonde has now established itself as one of...

No time for a blow-dry? This trick adds volume in 5 minutes.

No time for a full blowout? This tip, spotted in a Reel by makeup artist @makeupbymelissam on Instagram,...

Showing off your grey roots: the hair trend we didn't see coming

After decades of systematically concealing gray hair, gray roots are now being embraced as a stylish and liberating...

The Stranger Things hairstyles are no longer a secret: their creator finally reveals all.

As "Stranger Things" prepares to close its final chapter, fans are too busy following the story of the...

This red-based hair color is becoming the trend of the moment.

The "black ruby" hair color is emerging as one of the major red trends of the season, in...

Leaving your hair under your coat: the Olsen twins-inspired trend that's causing a stir

Do you tuck your hair into your coat collar for a nonchalant look? That's the question buzzing on...

© 2025 The Body Optimist