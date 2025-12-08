Search here...

The secret trick of drag queens for a captivating gaze

Émilie Laurent
Known for their opulent makeup and exaggerated features, drag queens are rarely used as examples for beauty looks. Too often dismissed as "paint cans" or "cabaret clowns," they nevertheless possess techniques that makeup artists prefer to keep quiet. Here is the key to their transformation that spontaneously changes their appearance and flatters their eyes beautifully.

A simple, well-placed pencil stroke to open up the eyes

Eyes heavily made up with colorful eyeshadow, XXL eyelashes like those of wax dolls, a complexion sculpted by contouring, a falsely plump mouth adorned with... The very embodiment of the word diva, the personification of glamour in its most radical form, drag queens create art with eyeshadow, gloss , and blush . They are, in a way, the Van Goghs of beauty: artists sometimes misunderstood but often admired.

Drag queens aren't exactly the greatest aesthetic icons. Yet they certainly possess more knowledge than the self-proclaimed clean girls of the internet. Obviously, the idea isn't to copy their maximalist and outrageous stage looks exactly, unless you have a costume party coming up. No, the goal here is to learn from their physical transformation.

In an enlightening video, Kardi Blac of the @makeupbykardiblac account teaches us the basics of a feline, hypnotic, and mysterious gaze. Instead of simply drawing a line along the lash line and creating a flick at the outer corner of the eye, the makeup artist begins by drawing a nude line near the waterline, along the lower lash line. And it's this detail that makes all the difference. In addition to clearly defining the makeup and providing a guiding line, this brushstroke instantly brightens the eyes. Using an angled brush, the master of highlighting creates a line of black eyeliner, extending it from the inner corner of the eye to the inner corner of the temple.

An easy-to-reproduce and economical tutorial

Unlike some complex styling exercises, this one remains accessible, within reach of even the least experienced. Since the beauty printer doesn't yet exist (except perhaps in an episode of Black Mirror), we can take inspiration from drag queens to successfully complete our transformation in front of the mirror. We can use a piece of tape to avoid smudges, but logically, this tutorial shouldn't fail. Plus, it has the advantage of being inexpensive: it requires the bare minimum. You just need a light eyeshadow and a darker one.

While drag makeup may bear a burlesque signature, it is in reality perfectly controlled. Every gesture is remarkably precise. This is no surprise, since drag performers consider their face a blank canvas to be filled, not a sketch to be corrected. Behind their colorful facade lies a true creative soul and a profound desire for individuality.

Other tips from drag queens to simply shine

Drag queens have a lot to teach us. On her Instagram page, Kardi Blac gives us a glimpse behind the scenes and shares little tips that even the most dedicated beauty addicts don't know. For example, instead of lip gloss, the makeup artist recommends a dual-action lip oil that's silkier and more comfortable. And for eyeliner, she starts at the lower lash line, not directly on the eyelid.

Drag queens aren't just "people in disguise" or "men dressed as women"; they're masters of appearance. But above all, they're our best beauty advisors. Whether we're looking for party makeup or an everyday look, drag queens offer the perfect solutions.

A wordsmith, I juggle stylistic devices and hone the art of feminist punchlines on a daily basis. In the course of my articles, my slightly romantic writing style offers you some truly captivating surprises. I revel in unraveling complex issues, like a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. Gender minorities, gender equality, body diversity… A journalist on the edge, I dive headfirst into topics that ignite debate. A workaholic, my keyboard is often put to the test.
