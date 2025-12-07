Thin eyebrows: the 2000s trend resurfaces and sparks a huge debate

Beauty is a never-ending cycle. While in recent years, eyebrows were all the rage—thick, bushy, and bold—as we approach 2026, they're losing ground. Thin eyebrows, long considered a fashion faux pas, are now in high demand at beauty salons. This aesthetic gesture, once relegated to the rebellious years, is making a comeback and stirring up old anxieties.

Plucking thin eyebrows: a trend that used to disappear is making a comeback.

It's a trend that still lingers in our minds. Women who grew up in the 2000s still remember the at-home eyebrow-plucking sessions, not always very successful. They wanted to look like the icons of the time, such as Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Aniston. In that era of low-rise jeans, pom-pom boots, and tie-dye tops, thin eyebrows reigned supreme. It wasn't a minor trim, but a real pruning, especially for those with naturally thick brows.

And then Cara Delevingne became our new aesthetic icon, silently boycotting tweezers and wax strips. Fuzzy brows framing azure eyes, a deep and mysterious gaze hidden beneath platinum highlights… how could we forget that iconic Tumblr image? For decades, thin eyebrows were a "cosmetic offense" punishable by the harshest judgments. A relic of a bygone era, this line of hair, just a few millimeters long, had vanished from our sight. However, with the rise of Y2K style and the prevailing nostalgia, it was inevitable that they would reappear on our brows.

This beauty technique, which estheticians haven't performed in twenty years, is the new signature of the it girls. This retro and cheeky look, which our irreverent idols of the time wore like a militant slogan, has found its audience. From Pamela Anderson to Lena Situations, thin eyebrows are everywhere.

The arguments of those who favor thin eyebrows

Just a few months ago, thin eyebrows were completely out of fashion. In the sometimes contradictory world of beauty, what was considered passé yesterday can become a global phenomenon tomorrow. This unrestrained plucking is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, thanks in part to the social network TikTok, which loves to dig through its archives. Eyebrows, groomed and styled with the same care as hair, are constantly reinventing themselves. Filled with colored pencils, shaped at right angles , coated with aloe vera gel… they take on a variable shape and evolve with the trends.

Today, eyebrows are preferred thin, but not unreadable. These so-called "skinny brows" are a little less radical and more accessible than in the 90s. The idea is more about "shaping" the eyebrows. For those hesitant to take the plunge, Lena Situation has some convincing words. This small change to her brow shape has had a big impact on her confidence. "It opens up your eyes. You can create cut creases that you couldn't do before. It didn't have the same effect (...). I tried it and I don't understand why I didn't do it sooner," she says on TikTok. And if you're worried about the result, you can "simulate" this style using filters before taking the plunge.

The real beauty tip: do what you want with your face

Obviously, thin eyebrows didn't win everyone over; worse, they revived old traumas. Women of the 90s didn't want to "repeat the mistakes of the past." For the most reluctant, thin eyebrows were a sad youthful error, an unconscious cosmetic choice that could cause "a lot of hair damage." Some even believed their eyebrow hair would never grow back. And they were free to follow their own desires.

Whether you prefer thick, thin, natural, or bleached eyebrows, individuality is better than conformity. Ultimately, thin eyebrows shouldn't be seen as yet another rule or a source of stigma, but rather as an invitation to creativity. It's a way to experiment with your image, step outside your comfort zone, and see yourself in a new light.

Even though thin eyebrows make many women frown, this look has the merit of taking us back to a time of carefree abandon. Thin eyebrows are laden with symbolism. For some, sporting them is a way of transgressing social norms.