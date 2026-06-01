Adding SPF drops to your skincare routine: the new beauty habit that's shaking up sunscreen

Long confined to traditional sunscreen, UV protection is being reinvented with the arrival of SPF drops. Ultra-fluid, discreet, and easy to incorporate into a beauty routine, they are winning over a growing number of users. Beyond their practicality, there are a few rules to know to fully benefit from their properties.

SPF drops, the new sun safety reflex

SPF drops, also known as sun serums, have a light, liquid texture, similar to that of a facial moisturizer. Their distinguishing feature? They contain the same protective filters against UV rays as traditional sunscreens, while offering a more imperceptible finish on the skin.

Their fluid formula absorbs quickly, without leaving white residue, making them particularly pleasant to use every day. They easily fit into a morning beauty routine, whether you prefer a natural look or fuller makeup.

Why everyone adopts them

The popularity of SPF drops stems primarily from their ease of use. They can be applied alone or combined with certain daily skincare products, such as a light moisturizer or makeup base. For many, they offer a more pleasant alternative to textures considered too rich or sticky. Combination, sensitive, or simply lightweight skin types particularly appreciate this comfortable feel.

Another advantage: many formulas also contain complementary active ingredients, such as vitamin E, niacinamide or hyaluronic acid, which help to care for the skin while protecting it.

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Quantity makes all the difference

This is the most important point to remember: a few drops are not enough to guarantee the protection indicated on the bottle. To achieve the advertised SPF level, you need to apply a similar amount to that recommended for a regular sunscreen . Applying too little significantly reduces the product's effectiveness. In other words, SPF drops should not be used as a mere token gesture. A generous application remains essential to effectively protect the skin from the effects of UV rays.

Can they be mixed with any skincare product?

Not necessarily. Some products can reduce the effectiveness of sunscreen when mixed with SPF drops. Oils, highly concentrated serums, and products containing exfoliating acids (AHAs or BHAs) are among the combinations to avoid. These mixtures can alter the formula and lower the actual level of protection. To minimize this risk, it's best to combine them with a simple moisturizer or apply them according to the brand's recommendations.

An everyday ally, but not for every situation

SPF drops are excellent for everyday use: commuting, working at the office, going out in town, or moderate exposure to daylight. They make sun protection easier to incorporate into your daily routine. However, for prolonged sun exposure—at the beach, hiking, playing outdoor sports, or on summer holidays—classic sunscreen remains the best option. It offers proven protection when applied generously and reapplied regularly.

Practical, pleasant, and discreet, SPF drops are a natural fit for modern beauty routines. When used correctly and applied in sufficient quantity, they provide excellent daily protection for the skin without compromising comfort.