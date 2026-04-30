Taking care of yourself is not a luxury, but a daily necessity. Every woman deserves a beauty routine designed for her, adapted to her body type, lifestyle, and skin.

Today, the diversity of available treatments — from simple express cleaning to high-tech treatment — allows each person to build a truly effective protocol.

We will guide you through the best options to enhance your face and body , without compromising on quality or pleasure.

A beauty philosophy centered on your unique needs

No two skin types are alike. Behind this simple observation lies a fundamental reality: generic skincare products quickly reach their limits. Oily skin reacts differently to anti-aging treatments than dry or combination skin.

That's why a prior skin analysis forms the basis of a truly effective routine.

Before any treatment, identifying the real needs of the face — lack of hydration, loss of elasticity, dull complexion — allows you to guide your choices with precision.

Personalized support transforms a simple session into a truly tailor-made moment of well-being.

According to a study published in 2023 by the French Association of Dermatology, more than 60% of women use products unsuitable for their skin type.

This figure highlights how much expert advice makes a difference.

Beyond the visible results, a suitable routine also boosts morale. Feeling good about yourself is first and foremost about feeling good about yourself. Every woman, regardless of her body type, deserves this kind attention to her own needs.

Essential facial treatments for radiant skin

A complete facial treatment always follows a precise logic. Deep cleansing opens the pores and prepares the skin for the following steps. Steaming softens impurities to facilitate extraction.

Next comes the scrub , the first step in exfoliation, followed by the massage which activates microcirculation and relaxes the facial muscles.

The Classic Facial Treatment (€89, 1 hour) perfectly illustrates this comprehensive approach: steaming, extraction, exfoliation, massage and a professional mask follow one another for a clear and luminous result.

For those who wish to go further, the Signature Treatment includes a peel rich in AHA and vitamin C for a radiant and even complexion .

These treatments can be adapted to all budgets and schedules. The Express Facial (€49, 30 minutes) offers a welcome exfoliation and massage break.

The Discovery Facial Treatment (€69, 45 minutes) provides a gentle introduction, without extractions, with exfoliation, massage and mask.

Anti-aging and plumping: the treatments that make a difference

Exceptional assets at the service of rejuvenation

The Chrono Repair Premium Anti-Aging Treatment (€99, 1 hour 15 minutes) relies on a synergy of remarkable active ingredients. Hyaluronic acid , Swiss glacier water, and blue algae extract—whose action is similar to retinol—instantly plump and smooth the skin.

The result: youthful and radiant skin from the very first session.

A booster treatment course of several sessions amplifies and prolongs these effects. Rejuvenation cannot be decreed in a single visit; it is built over time.

Stretching and high technology for firming

Facial Stretching (€99, 1 hour) combines expert, high-precision massage , muscle stretching, and facial yoga. This unique combination firms contours, reduces wrinkles and fine lines , and restores tone.

It's a revitalizing approach that combines effectiveness and letting go.

The High Technology Treatment (€99, 1h15) uses facial lipo cavitation by ultrasound and radiofrequency to act deeply on the elasticity and radiance of the skin.

These high-precision devices process what hands alone cannot reach.

Cell renewal and radiance: peeling at the heart of your routine

The New Generation Organic Peel (€99, 45 minutes) represents a true revolution in the field of exfoliation . This rejuvenating treatment is designed for dull, tired, post-acne skin or skin marked by pigmentation spots .

Thanks to the AHA+ micro-peeling concentrated in lactic acid, it stimulates deep cell renewal.

The results speak for themselves: radiant skin, even complexion, reduced acne scars , and smoothed fine lines. A course of 4 sessions is recommended for optimal results.

This treatment necessarily includes a home prescription including the purchase of a pro microbiome lotion (€39), guaranteeing consistent follow-up between each session.

Regular exfoliation remains one of the most underestimated steps in an effective women's beauty routine. It frees the skin of dead cells and prepares the surface for better absorption of subsequent skincare products.

Innovative treatments that transform feminine beauty

The HD Hidr Face Treatment (€99, 1h15) is suitable for all skin types and all ages .

Its unique combination of cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration and antioxidant protection generates spectacular radiance from the very first session .

The WHISpro (€99, 30 minutes) innovates with its single-use capsules and magnetic infusion technology. The active ingredients penetrate deep into the skin's layers, delivering proven results in minimal time.

Anti-aging, acne, exfoliation or rejuvenation: each capsule addresses a specific need.

The New Prestige Treatment (€129, 1 hour 15 minutes) takes excellence even further. It combines the most powerful active ingredients , marine mineral strength, and French caviar extract to recharge and boost the skin.

The included head, neck, shoulder, arm and hand massage makes it a total beauty experience.

Adapting your beauty routine to each profile and budget

Beauty has no single price. Here's an overview of the options available to build a personalized routine:

Express Facial Treatment (€49, 30 min) : ideal for a quick exfoliation and massage break

: ideal for a quick exfoliation and massage break Discovery Facial Treatment (€69, 45 min) : a gentle first approach, without extractions

: a gentle first approach, without extractions Teen Facial Treatment (€69, 1 hour) : professional cleansing adapted to young skin

: professional cleansing adapted to young skin Premium treatments at €99 (1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes) : intensive and lasting results

: intensive and lasting results Prestige Treatment (€129, 1 hour 15 minutes) : absolute excellence to recharge the skin

Teenage girls benefit from specific care designed for their particular needs . Young skin requires a gentle yet rigorous approach, especially when dealing with emerging acne.

Each woman can thus build an evolving routine, adjusted to her pace of life and her current priorities.

Taking care of oneself remains above all an act of kindness, accessible to all, at every stage of life.