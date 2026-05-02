Imagine leaving a salon with transformed hair—silky and shiny—without having seen a single syringe. That's exactly what hair botox offers: a restorative and nourishing treatment that shares only its name with cosmetic botox .

Here, there are no injections, no toxins. Just a rich, creamy formula designed to repair the hair fiber from within. The results are often described as instant: the wow factor in front of the mirror is immediate.

Together we will break down this popular treatment, its mechanisms, its benefits, and everything you need to know before walking through the door of the salon.

What is hair botox and how does it work on the hair fiber?

Hair botox is a rejuvenating treatment for damaged, tired, or rough hair caused by chemical or thermal damage. Its rich, textured formula acts directly where the hair fiber is weakened: the micro-fissures invisible to the naked eye.

These microscopic breaches are responsible for the breakage, lack of shine, and porous texture that many are familiar with.

The mechanism is precise. The active ingredients fill in these irregularities, close the cuticles and restore the internal structure of the hair.

The heat from a flat iron or blow dryer, applied in a salon by a professional, then seals the ingredients inside the hair fiber. Without this thermal step, the treatment loses much of its effectiveness.

In terms of composition, the ingredients are carefully selected. Keratin strengthens the internal structure, while collagen plumps and restores elasticity. Hyaluronic acid attracts and retains moisture for intense and lasting hydration.

Silk or wheat proteins coat the cuticles, smoothing surface irregularities. Vitamins B5 and E provide their antioxidant properties.

Argan oil moisturizes and intensifies shine , while coconut oil, rich in vitamin E, vitamin K and iron, repairs dry ends and promotes healthy growth.

Unlike keratin or Brazilian straightening, hair botox does not permanently alter the natural texture of the hair. It preserves curls, waves, and the unique character of each head of hair, while enhancing its beauty.

The benefits of hair botox treatment: results and hair types concerned

The transformations are visible from the first application. Hair becomes smoother, softer, silkier, and the texture appears more coated, plumped and luminous.

Unruly frizz disappears, and styling becomes significantly easier on a daily basis.

The benefits vary depending on hair type. Curly hair regains better defined, more structured curls. Straight hair gains density and softness, with a more velvety texture.

For colored or highlighted hair, the treatment acts like a shield: it smooths the surface of the hair to better reflect light and protect the color.

This treatment is truly for everyone. Dry and brittle hair, hair damaged by repeated coloring, dull or flat fibers that are difficult to manage, fine or thick hair, natural or bleached: everyone can benefit from this nourishing treatment.

On August 16, 2024, Pauline D. testified that she had noticed a real difference before and after the treatment , noting that her hair was softer and shinier, with lasting effects. This sentiment perfectly sums up what we regularly hear.

A telling figure: 98% of customers have incorporated this treatment into their hair care routine , proof that lasting results are achieved and not just promised.

Comprehensive protocol for in-salon Botox treatments: steps, duration and frequency

The steps of the treatment, from preparation to styling

The protocol begins with washing the hair with a clarifying shampoo. This step removes residue, impurities and accumulated sebum, allowing the active ingredients to penetrate the hair fiber effectively.

The treatment is then applied evenly to the lengths and ends, which have been lightly towel-dried.

The application time varies: between 20 and 30 minutes as a general rule , and up to 60 minutes for optimal absorption depending on the condition of the hair.

The final, essential step is styling with a flat iron, blow dryer, or in waves. It's the heat that locks in the active ingredients and seals the cuticles for a radiant shine and long-lasting results.

Shine Botox Treatment : ideal for natural or slightly sensitized hair, duration 45 minutes including styling, price 70 euros.

: ideal for natural or slightly sensitized hair, duration 45 minutes including styling, price 70 euros. Botox Repair Treatment : designed for weakened or brittle hair, duration 1 hour including styling, price 90 euros.

Frequency and duration of effects

The effects last between 4 and 8 weeks depending on the frequency of washing and the products used. We recommend repeating the treatment every 6 to 8 weeks to maintain flawless hair all year round.

Also avoid scheduling a colouring or balayage on the same day: wait a few weeks after the treatment to get the most out of it.

Hair Botox, keratin and Brazilian straightening: what are the differences?

These three treatments address different needs. Hair botox acts like a nutrient treatment: it nourishes, strengthens, and hydrates the hair fiber from within without permanently altering its natural texture.

The frizz is reduced, the shine explodes, but the curls remain curls.

Keratin goes further in smoothing. It coats the hair to relax it, tame it and reduce volume for a longer period.

Brazilian straightening, on the other hand, is the most radical transformation: semi-permanent, it permanently alters the hair texture for smooth and ultra-disciplined hair.

Botox is the only option that completely preserves the natural character of the hair. Another little-known advantage: it also prolongs the hold and effectiveness of keratin or Brazilian straightening treatments already performed.

An interesting synergy for those who wish to maintain an existing straightening treatment.

Precautions, limitations and post-treatment care to prolong the effects

The limits you should honestly know

Slight irritation may occur on sensitive scalps. Very fine hair may sometimes lose some volume, appearing flatter. Improperly applied treatment can result in heavy, even thin, hair.

The main risk remains improper application , often linked to dubious kits sold online or low-quality products with opaque formulas. In a salon, with a qualified professional, this risk is virtually nonexistent.

Always perform an allergy test before treatment and choose formaldehyde-free formulas. This treatment is suitable for pregnant women and children aged 12 and over.

Store the product in a cool, dry place: its shelf life is 12 months after opening.

The routine to adopt at home for lasting assessments

To prolong the benefits, a few simple steps make all the difference. Opt for a sulfate-free shampoo to protect the smoothing effect and avoid damaging the closed cuticles.

Apply a nourishing mask once a week to keep the hair fiber supple and well-hydrated.

Limit the use of hair straighteners to allow hair to breathe and preserve its natural elasticity.

Complete your routine with a protective leave-in spray and a finishing oil on the ends for a silky, shiny finish every day.

These simple habits transform a one-off treatment into a true long-term investment in your hair. The health of your hair deserves this regular attention.