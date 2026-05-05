The growing popularity of full-body deodorants is prompting reactions from experts.

Forget the days when deodorant was limited to underarms. Lately, "all-in-one" products promise a head-to-toe feeling of freshness. It's a trend that's appealing… but it's also raising some questions among experts.

Products designed for all areas

Whole-body deodorants are designed to be applied to different areas: feet, stomach, back, skin folds, or thighs. Their purpose is simple: to limit odor by acting on the bacteria that thrive in warm, moist environments.

It's important to distinguish these products from antiperspirants. Deodorants don't prevent perspiration; they neutralize odors. Antiperspirants, on the other hand, act directly on sweat production, often thanks to specific compounds. In other words, your body continues to function naturally, but odors are reduced.

A trend that's a hit

The fact that these products are now ubiquitous is no accident. Major brands have largely contributed to their popularity by offering formulas tailored to various areas of the body. This trend quickly gained momentum on social media. It also reflects a shift in how we talk about the body: perspiration is no longer seen as limited to the armpits, but as a global phenomenon. For some, these deodorants represent a practical and reassuring solution. For others, they raise questions, or even a degree of skepticism.

What dermatologists say

Expert opinions are rather mixed. Perspiration is an essential natural mechanism: it helps regulate body temperature. Limiting odor can be useful on a daily basis, but blocking or excessively disrupting this process is not always recommended. Overuse of certain products could, in some cases, lead to discomfort or irritation.

Another point raised is skin sensitivity. Some people may react to certain ingredients in these deodorants, particularly fragrances or certain chemical agents. Possible results include redness, stinging, or irritation. Your skin deserves to be listened to, respected, and protected.

Choose carefully according to your skin type.

Even though these products are marketed as suitable for "the whole body," experts advise caution, especially on sensitive areas. Certain parts of the body, such as intimate areas, have a delicate balance and thinner skin. Applying unsuitable products to these areas can disrupt this balance and cause reactions. The idea isn't necessarily to ban these products, but to use them judiciously and thoughtfully, taking into account your body's specific needs.

As an added bonus, not all deodorants are created equal, and the choice largely depends on your skin type. If you have sensitive skin, opt for fragrance-free and dermatologically tested formulas. Certain ingredients, such as alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), can help reduce odor by slightly altering the skin's environment, making it less hospitable to bacteria. In terms of texture, you have several options: creams for delicate areas, sprays for quick application over larger areas, or wipes for touch-ups on the go.

A simple reflex to adopt

Before adding a new product to your routine, a simple step can make all the difference: the skin test . Applying a small amount to a discreet area and waiting 24 hours allows you to check that your skin tolerates the product well. This is especially important since deodorants are among the products that can cause allergic reactions in some people.

In short, full-body deodorants address a legitimate desire: to feel good in your own skin and comfortable in your daily life. However, it's important to remember that your body doesn't need "correcting" anything: perspiration is natural. You have the right to seek comfort… but without putting pressure on yourself. The key is to respect your body, its needs, and your own definition of well-being.