Drinking coffee every day: the positive (and negative) effects you didn't see coming

Drinking coffee every day may have protective effects on mental health… but only up to a certain dose, beyond which the risks increase again.

What the new study shows

A large study published in 2023 in Psychiatry Research analyzed the link between coffee consumption and the risk of anxiety and depression using data from the UK Biobank. The study concluded that drinking 2 to 3 cups per day of ground coffee, coffee with milk, or unsweetened coffee is associated with the lowest risk of depression and anxiety compared to people who do not drink coffee. Beyond this amount, the benefits gradually diminish and can even reverse for the heaviest drinkers.

Possible positive effects

Several recent studies also suggest that regular, moderate coffee consumption is linked to a lower risk of depressive and anxious symptoms. Researchers point to a combined role of caffeine (stimulation, alertness, transient mood improvement) and the antioxidant compounds present in coffee.

Drinking about two to three cups a day may be associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality, thus indirectly contributing to overall well-being. In small doses, coffee can also improve concentration, increase energy levels, and, in some people, alleviate migraines.

Negative effects to watch out for

When caffeine intake exceeds approximately 400 mg per day (often more than four large cups of filter coffee), the risk of anxiety increases significantly in adults without any known psychiatric disorder. High consumption can also contribute to nervousness, palpitations, sleep disturbances, and sometimes a worsening of pre-existing anxiety symptoms.

Some people are genetically more sensitive to caffeine and can experience these adverse effects even at lower doses. Furthermore, excessive consumption of highly sweetened coffee can contribute to metabolic problems (weight gain, blood sugar imbalances) that indirectly impact physical and mental health.

How much coffee per day, specifically?

In practice, many sources agree that 2 to 3 cups of coffee per day is the "optimal" range for most adults, provided there are no medical contraindications. This often corresponds to a caffeine intake below the 400 mg/day threshold considered a reasonable limit for healthy individuals.

People prone to anxiety, sleep disorders, or cardiac arrhythmias, as well as pregnant or breastfeeding women, should discuss their consumption with a healthcare professional and, if necessary, reduce or divide their intake. Observing one's own reactions (sleep, nervousness, palpitations, mood) remains essential, as tolerance to coffee is highly individual.

Drinking coffee every day can therefore be quite beneficial for mental and physical health, provided that consumption remains moderate and excessive caffeine intake is avoided. Beyond that, the risks of anxiety, sleep disturbances, and unpleasant symptoms become more pronounced, especially in sensitive individuals.