Each flower has its own meaning: here's which one to give depending on the occasion.

Giving flowers is a thoughtful gesture, capable of brightening someone's day and conveying a message without a word. Behind each petal lies a particular symbolism, inherited from the famous "language of flowers" of the 19th century. Discover how to choose the perfect bouquet to express the emotion you wish to share.

The rose, the indispensable messenger of love

It's difficult to talk about flowers without thinking of the rose, the true star of bouquets. The red rose remains the emblem of passionate love: it perfectly complements a declaration of love, a couple's anniversary, or any romantic occasion. But the rose can also tell other stories. The white rose evokes purity and sincerity, the pink rose expresses gentleness, tenderness, and admiration, while the yellow rose celebrates friendship and joy. A single flower can therefore convey very different feelings depending on its color.

Lilies and peonies: perfect flowers for special occasions

Some occasions deserve flowers that match the occasion. With its long, elegant stems and refined appearance, the lily symbolizes purity, nobility, and beauty. It naturally finds its place at weddings or important ceremonies. The peony, generous and romantic, is associated with happiness, prosperity, and blossoming love. Its soft and abundant appearance makes it a popular choice for celebrating a union, congratulating a loved one, or wishing much happiness.

Tulips and gerberas: bouquets that exude joy

To convey positive energy and a joyful message, certain flowers are true rays of sunshine. The tulip, a symbol of sincere love and renewal, perfectly accompanies new beginnings or small, everyday gestures of kindness. With its vibrant colors and lively shape, the gerbera instantly brings a touch of cheer. It's ideal for thanking someone, congratulating someone on an achievement, or simply offering a moment of pleasure.

Sunflower, daisy, hydrangea: the flowers of friendship

Flowers aren't just about romantic love. They're also perfect for expressing sincere affection or showing gratitude. The sunflower, always turned towards the light, symbolizes admiration, loyalty, and optimism. The daisy represents simplicity, freshness, and genuine friendship. Finally, the hydrangea is a lovely way to express appreciation and deep feelings for someone special.

French flowers for a more responsible bouquet

Choosing a bouquet is also about choosing what you want to bring into your home. Today, opting for French or locally grown flowers allows you to make a more conscious choice for your home and the environment. In France, approximately 85% of flowers purchased are imported . A large portion comes from countries where production standards may differ from those applied in France, particularly regarding the use of pesticides.

Flowers are elements we breathe in, place in our living spaces, and sometimes keep for several days, immersing ourselves in their beauty. Choosing French, seasonal flowers from committed growers means favoring bouquets that align more closely with our values. It also means supporting local floral expertise while enjoying flowers cultivated in an environment better suited to French quality standards.

Flowers to give with a little care

Some flowers, however, require special attention, as their symbolism can vary across cultures. Chrysanthemums, for example, are often associated with remembrance and tributes in many countries. It is therefore best to reserve them for appropriate occasions.

Before giving a bouquet, consider the traditions and customs of the recipient. Flowers can have different meanings depending on the region of the world: researching these meanings helps avoid missteps and ensures a truly personalized gesture.

Choosing a flower is ultimately much more than a matter of aesthetics. It's about offering an emotion, an intention, and a unique message. Whether it's a rose to declare your love, a sunflower to bring light, or a French bouquet to give thoughtfully, each flower has a story to tell.