Why plants soothe the brain in times of chaos

Green
Margaux Larcher
Photo d'illustration : Josh Hild / Pexels

Between the fires currently raging in the Gironde region of France and Spain, the heat waves, and the constant stream of worrying news, it's sometimes difficult to keep a light heart. A discreet ally might just help you find some peace of mind: plants. What if your green space became your best mental escape?

When the brain needs a break

Our brains are designed to detect danger, but when anxiety-inducing information accumulates, they can remain in a state of near-constant alert. The massive wildfires currently raging in France and Spain, with hundreds of thousands of people evacuated, perfectly illustrate this accumulation of events that weighs heavily on morale. The result? A feeling of mental fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and sometimes even a sense of being constantly under pressure.

Plants, a true escape from stress

Good news: nature has an amazing calming power. Observing plants, watering them, or simply spending a few minutes in a green space helps the brain slow down. Why? Because organic shapes, shades of green, and the peaceful rhythm of life call for gentle attention, far removed from the overload of screens and notifications. Your mind stops racing, if only for a few moments. You don't need to live in the middle of a forest: a few houseplants, a flower-filled balcony, or a stroll in a park can already make a difference.

A simple gesture that restores the feeling of taking action

Faced with natural disasters or bad news, it's common to feel a sense of helplessness. Caring for a plant subtly shifts this dynamic. Watering, repotting, watching a new leaf appear... these small gestures offer a feeling of progress and remind us that life continues to evolve. It's a tangible way to regain control over a small part of our daily lives, without pressure.

Nature, a reminder that everything evolves

Plants possess a fascinating quality: they move at their own pace. Neither too fast nor too slow. By observing them, you reconnect with a more peaceful sense of time, far removed from the constant urgency imposed by current events. This connection to the living world also fosters a greater sense of grounding in the present moment, which naturally helps to reduce rumination.

Of course, plants don't make difficult events disappear. However, they offer a true respite when the world seems particularly turbulent. As the fires in Gironde (France), Spain, and other crises remind us how fragile our environment can be, surrounding ourselves with greenery is a simple way to nurture our mental well-being.

Margaux Larcher
Margaux Larcher
I am a person with varied interests, writing on diverse topics and passionate about interior design, fashion, and television series. My love for writing drives me to explore different areas, whether it's sharing personal reflections, offering style advice, or sharing reviews of my favorite shows.
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