"Impossible to forget": this model's crocodile dress is turning heads

Models
Tatiana Richard
@anokyai / Instagram

There are looks you see and never forget. Anok Yai achieved this on April 23, 2026, at the Time100 Gala in New York, in a gold textured leather dress that instantly went viral. The American model of South Sudanese descent proved once again that she doesn't just wear clothes—she lives them.

A crocodile leather dress with a striking design

Anok Yai attended Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World gala, of which she herself was a part this year 2026. An honor she chose to mark with rare stylistic precision, calling on the house of Ashi Studio for a completely tailor-made look.

The piece worn by Anok Yai was a sculpted, gold crocodile-textured leather midi dress from Ashi Studio's Spring/Summer 2026 Couture collection. The structured bodice and inverted collar framed Anok Yai's silhouette with almost architectural precision. The cinched waist and accentuated hips created an hourglass figure, while the material's glossy finish gave the dress an almost lifelike appearance. Matching pointed-toe crocodile pumps completed a head-to-toe look in the same vein.

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Ashi Studio, the house that pushes the boundaries

This dress is by Ashi Studio, a Parisian label founded by Mohammed Ashi, the first Gulf couturier to join the Fédération de la Haute Couture as a guest member in 2023. A house known for its experimental couture constructions, halfway between sculpture and clothing - and clearly, in perfect harmony with Anok Yai's visual universe.

A double look for a two-part evening

The evening unfolded in two distinct stylistic phases for Anok Yai: upon arrival, she wore an indigo bandage dress by Hervé Léger layered over a black skirt, combining structure and fluidity. It was for dinner itself that she swapped this initial look for an Ashi Studio crocodile dress, transforming her entrance into a true fashion moment.

The press and social media are unanimous.

Within hours, the images circulated globally, sparking conversations about fashion, art, and social media. Time magazine, which named her one of the 100 most influential people of 2026, highlighted her "quiet and striking confidence" and her ability to "elevate what she wears"—an heir to the legacy of British-Jamaican supermodel Naomi Campbell and South Sudanese model and actress Alek Wek for a new generation. For Runway Magazine, this look not only defines a trend—it "foreshadows the future of red carpet fashion."

A crocodile dress, a sculpted silhouette, a presence that needs no artifice: Anok Yai transformed a gala into a moment of pure fashion. Impossible to forget, as promised.

Tatiana Richard
Tatiana Richard
As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
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